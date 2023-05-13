Erik ten Hag, on Saturday (May 13), scripted history after guiding Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford. It was a huge win for United in the race for the top four as they maintain a four-point lead over fifth place Liverpool.

Manchester United came into the game against Wolves after losing their last two Premier League games against Brighton and West Ham. A defeat against Wolves would have pretty much derailed their season but United bounced back with an impressive win. With Marcus Rashford out of the contest with an injury, United had their task cut out against Wolves.

However, goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho fired United to a deserved win. Martial opened the scoring in the first before Garnacho put the game to bed by scoring in the stoppage time. As far as Wolves are concerned, they hardly managed to create any problem for the home side, finishing the game without a shot on target.

Erik ten Hag scripts history:

The win has helped Erik ten Hag create history as he has now become the Manchester United manager with most wins in the debut season. The record was previously held by Jose Mourinho. The win over Wolves was Manchester United’s 38th of the season in all competitions, one more than what they achieved during Mourinho’s debut season at Old Trafford in 2016/17 season.

The most victories for any United manager in their debut season. 🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/gYu1U7Fa5E — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

With four more games still remaining in the campaign, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will be looking to add more wins to their kitty. Erik ten Hag would also be eyeing a strong finish to the season. In his debut season, he has already won the Carabao Cup and will have the opportunity to add another title when Manchester United takes on Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month.

