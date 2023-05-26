Former Barcelona star Marc Bartra’s girlfriend Jessica Goicoechea, ran the risk of being suspended from Instagram. The gorgeous girl, 26, appeared fully naked for a photograph to advertise the debut of new swimwear.

The model claims that the reason for her apparent happiness in the photo is because she is thrilled about the debut of GOI’s new swimsuit collection. She posted the graphic photo with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, and many of them loved it.

The former Barcelona ace’s partner posted a rather suggestive photo on Instagram on Wednesday, as she shot up the temperature on the social media platform. The 26-year-old model left nothing to the imagination as she posed for the picture at a picturesque beach cottage while entirely nude.

Jessica peered out from behind a glass door, which managed to conceal her modesty with its cleverly positioned wooden beam. She was toned and tanned. The behind-the-scenes shot from Jessica’s bikini photoshoot showed her without a bra and wearing a plaster over her nipple. Her hair was also damp.

She captioned the shot: ‘The happiness on my face is because we are launching our swimwear tomorrow.’

Jessica has been captivating fans for a while, and last month she shocked with a see-through black top. She completed the ensemble with a purse, sunglasses, and a pulled-back hairstyle. Furthermore, the Spanish beauty lately dazzled with gorgeous beach photos.

Bartra, a 32-year-old former Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis football player, and Jessica have been dating for a while now. He previously wed the journalist Melissa Jimenez in 2017 as the two had been dating since 2014. However, the couple separated in 2022.

The defender signed a three-year contract with Trabzonspor last summer after leaving Real Betis. He graduated from Espanyol’s youth academy and went on to play for Barcelona’s renowned La Masia, which he joined in the summer of 2002.

However, the 14-cap Spain international struggled to establish himself as a valuable starter for the Blaugrana. As a result, he left the Catalan club in the summer of 2016 after 103 senior matches, five La Liga championships, and two UEFA Champions League victories.

Meanwhile, Melissa established a reputation as a motorbike racing reporter for Sky Italia. Gala, age seven, April, age four, and Max, age three, are the ex-couples’ three young children. In November 2021, months after divorcing his ex-wife Melissa, the footballer made his relationship public with his current girlfriend Jessica.