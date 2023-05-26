A purported Lionel Messi fan who hacked into Diego Maradona’s Facebook account insulted Cristiano Ronaldo. Maradona’s daughters Dalma and Gianinna, who manage his Facebook and Instagram profiles, have kept his legacy alive since his demise.

The Facebook account was hacked on Tuesday night, and messages that quickly raised the alarm that the account had been infiltrated startled the globe. Fans and followers all around the world were shocked by the sudden posts that appeared on Diego Maradona’s account, which sparked controversy.

Long live Messi, CR7 is an a*****e – Diego Maradona’s hacked account insults Ronaldo

Since the Argentine legend passed away in November 2020, his daughter Dalma has been officially in charge of managing Diego Maradona’s account, with assistance from other family members. On Tuesday (May 23), however, a few postings from the account immediately gained popularity on the social networking site.

The messages’ content suggested that someone could have hacked into them. In contrast to the first tweet, which questioned Maradona’s own death, the second turned out to be a vicious jab at Cristiano Ronaldo. The first tweet read:

“They do know that I faked my death, right?”

28,000 followers responded to the original message, which the hacker then removed. The hacker then posted:

“In heaven there is no Coke, just Pepsi.”

The hacker then praised Argentina captain Lionel Messi and took advantage of the occasion to criticise Cristiano Ronaldo. The hacker posted:

“Long live Messi, CR7 is an a*****e.”

A little while later, there was another Anime update posted:

“One Piece is better than any other current anime.”

It is still not known why this data leak happened or who is accountable. Diego Maradona’s family and management team examined the issue right after and determined that it was a hack after a number of odd remarks on the account appeared. The Maradona family said in a statement:

“We regret to inform you that Diego Maradona’s official Facebook account has suffered a cyber attack. We are working to reverse this hacking as soon as possible.”

The posts quickly gained popularity and were a hot topic of conversation on social media. Over the past 15 years, football fans have been embroiled in the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar pair, though, is approaching the twilight of their professional careers and, if stories are to be believed, they may rekindle their rivalry in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr earlier this year, while Messi has been courted by Al-Hilal, the club’s bitter rival in the Saudi Pro League. The PSG superstar hasn’t decided on his future, but it’s thought that his leaving Parc des Princes this summer may well be a possibility. Messi, according to fans has completed his legacy by winning the World Cup last year, and some even hail him as the greatest Argentine ahead of Diego Maradona as a result of his ultimate triumph.