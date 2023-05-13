Edouard Mendy failed to justify his return to Chelsea’s starting eleven as his howler gifted Nottingham Forest a crucial goal at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13).

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard decided to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga to make room for Edouard Mendy only to see the Senegal international come up with a poor performance. Kepa has been Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper for the ongoing season but Lampard, who had signed Edouard Mendy to replace the Spaniard in 2021, decided to recall the latter.

“It is an opportunity that I think for his part is well deserved from how he’s training. We’ve got two very good goalkeepers here that have played for us and Kepa’s playing really well. It’s certainly not an issue with Kepa but, for Edou, it’s good for him to play a game for us. He’s a top goalkeeper so that’s the decision,” the former Chelsea midfielder said before the game began.

But it did not take Edouard Mendy long to show why he lost his place in the starting eleven at the first place. The Champions League-winning goalkeeper made a huge howler to gift Nottingham Forest the lead. In the 13th minute of the match, he came to claim an in-swinging cross but failed to get anywhere close to the ball.

And his misjudgment resulted in a goal for the visitors as Taiwo Awonyi made the most of the opportunity. After the Chelsea goalkeeper’s poor effort, Awonyi nodded into an empty net to give his side the lead.

Chelsea fans slam Edouard Mendy:

After the opening goal, Chelsea hit two to take the lead before Awonyi restored parity. The game eventually finished on 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. And while Chelsea managed to avoid a defeat, their fans were not at all impressed with Edouard Mendy’s performance in the goal.

Soon after his mistake gifted Forest their opening goal, the fans took to Twitter to slam him. Here are some of the reactions:

Mendy and Kepa are the two biggest hideous twins I’ve ever seen, they both need to pack their bags in the summer. — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 13, 2023

Mendy needs to be sold at HT pic.twitter.com/d82zyqfOsb — ToddSterling ➐ (@talldreadboy) May 13, 2023

Mendy vs Kepa debates pic.twitter.com/tiZ5G3botP — CarefreeLewisG (@CarefreeLewisG) May 13, 2023

Mendy had a better rep from the bench — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) May 13, 2023

Mendy when a cross comes into the box pic.twitter.com/CkB374NOTp — 📮 (@Mo29ii) May 13, 2023

No one, and I mean NO ONE, EVER mention Mendy being better than Kepa to me again! — Laurenz Vescoli (@Laus1507) May 13, 2023

Chelsea fans when they see Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge next year 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5TIBlHOOiT — Harry 🇦🇲 (@haha21793) May 13, 2023

Mendy since he won UEFA goalkeeper of the year pic.twitter.com/0sSbLRYhXA — alarcón🇪🇸 (@Juanin1Oi) May 13, 2023

And people have been begging for Mendy to start 😂😂😂 — 𝐄𝐄 (@ExpertEnzo) May 13, 2023

Kepa and Mendy have both had good moments in a Chelsea shirt, but overall, they are not good enough for us to progress as a club. It's as simple as that. — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 13, 2023

