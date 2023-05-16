Barcelona’s La Liga title-celebrations were marred by an ugly incident as the celebrating fans targeted Real Madrid star Vinicius with vile chants.

The Spanish giants wrapped up the title with an impressive 4-2 win over Espanyol during the weekend. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Balde and Jules Kounde helped Barcelona seal their first La Liga title since the 2018/19 season. Barcelona players celebrated the title win at Espanyol’s ground too and it led to an ugly incident.

The home fans were not at all impressed to see their city rivals celebrate the title win at their home ground and few of those fans chased the Barcelona players off the field. The celebration then moved to the city as Barcelona celebrated their title win with an open-bus parade.

However, the euphoric scenes turned bitter when Barcelona fans decided to take shots at Vinicius with vile ‘die Vinicius’ chants on Sunday evening. The Real Madrid superstar has grabbed the headlines regularly this season because of racist chants aimed at him.

As many as eight complaints of racist abuse being aimed at the Brazil international have been filed by La Liga this season. One of those 8 complaints is related to taunts from Barcelona fans during the clash between the two teams at Camp Nou on March 19.

Here is a clip showing Barcelona fans vile chants for Vinicius:

Los cánticos de la afición del Barcelona contra Vinícius. VALORS. 🤮pic.twitter.com/47nJ6T4HfY — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) May 15, 2023

A few weeks ago, Vinicius had spoken about constantly facing the racist attacks, saying: “Not everyone can have the mentality that I have. Of course, every interview I give is very sad to have to talk about it. We hope there are fewer cases of racism and we hope for a better world.

“It’s always very difficult to talk about racism, but every day that goes by I’m maturing more to be able to talk about it better. My family and I are thinking of doing an anti-racism project for children in Brazil who suffer,” he added.

