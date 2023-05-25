Afghan pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been making the rounds after his on-field altercation with former Indian captain Virat Kohli during the much-discussed match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following his exploits with the ball against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause for LSG, the Afghan pacer has expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and management.

The 23-year-old Kabul pacer had a good IPL 2023 stint with the Lucknow-based club, taking 11 wickets in seven appearances. His finest bowling performance came against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator at Chepauk, when he concluded with four wickets.

Fans on social media have trolled and criticized Naveen for his on-field antics and veiled comments at former RCB captain Virat Kohli. While the LSG pacer was fielding near the boundary lines, a part of the audience was heard chanting the name of the former Indian captain.

Naveen Ul Haq Has Some Words To Say, But Stops At Thank You For Now

Naveen rose to prominence after a furious discussion with Virat Kohli after a tough match between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month in Lucknow.

Following that, his LSG teammate Nicholas Pooran gave him the nickname ‘The Mango Man’ in response to an Instagram post Naveen published following Kohli’s dismissal during a match between MI and RCB.

It was interpreted as an oblique swipe at Kohli, and he then uploaded a popular meme depicting a man giggling hysterically after RCB was eliminated from the IPL playoffs race.

While thanking LSG for their support, the pacer made a sly dig at the skeptics in his newest Instagram post.

“Have lots to say but for now all I’ll say is thank you for all the love and support to the coaches,management and everyone involved in this journey thanks,” Naveen wrote on Instagram.