Mandy Rose knows how to raise the temperature like nobody else. It’s a known fact that her followers are often forced to scroll in their timelines in order to check out her account, specifically due to the edgy content that she often shares. Nothing was different during the 4th of July as she offered the latest bikini photo of herself on Instagram.

It’s a general tradition for the 4th of July where mainstream female celebrities and female pro-wrestlers often pose in the beach in the USA flag-themed beach costumes. Mandy Rose was just following the trend like every year as she shared a sultry photo of herself in a red two-piece. Unfortunately, Instagram took that content down for policy violations.

Responding to the post deletion, Mandy Rose then logged onto Instagram and posted another photo of herself in another bikini. Going by the given caption of the second photo, she wasn’t in a good mood as couldn’t understand why Insta would delete that photo in the first place,

“Not too sure why my last post got deleted [thinking emoji] butttt here I am just getting ready for swim week in Miami.”

Mandy Rose was released due to sharing hot content on a private website

While Insta thought the taken-down photo was too hot to handle, Twitter allowed it to be there, all the way. Sharing such content using social media platforms earns her a ton of money which is the main reason that she might never return to pro wrestling, especially under the WWE banner where tons of restrictions will be there for her. She’s not giving up the ongoing revenue stream, that easily.

On a related note, Mandy Rose was released from the WWE in the first place after the WWE Officials noticed that she was spreading NSFW premium media content on her private website. Those kinds of streaming were a big issue due to WWE’s third-party contract situation. As a result, she was let go without any notice and her record-breaking title run also came to an end, instantly.

Several follow-up reports were available regarding Mandy Rose’s release situation while she herself admitted of WWE never told her the exact reason behind the release. However, she didn’t have any regrets about sharing such content and that inflow never stopped.