WWE Night of Champion 2023 event is knocking on the door as it is scheduled for this Saturday at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. WWE has announced a triple main event for the show as the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is rumoured to be the final of the night.

WWE organized a 12 man tournament where six superstars from each Smackdown and RAW participated as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles won from their respective brands and qualified on the final of the tournament which is scheduled for Night of Champions this Saturday.

Night of Champions Betting Odds Favour Seth Rollins to Emerge as the New World Heavyweight Champion Amid “Hesitancy” Rumours

In spite of AJ Styles received pretty strong booking since his recent return to Smackdown, Seth Rollins is heavily favoured to win the new World Heavyweight Championship and become the supreme champion of Monday Night RAW. He is rumoured to be the top star of RAW even before the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced.

However, there were reports that WWE is in great ‘hesitancy’ to put the World Heavyweight Championship around Seth’s waist after it was confirmed that he would be playing a major role in the upcoming Marvel Universe Movie Captain America: New World Order. There is hesitancy if Seth would be able to give regular dates for WWE.

Seth Rollins Will Face AJ Styles For The World Heavyweight Title At Night Of Champions

WRKD Wrestling recently wrote regarding this matter; “Clarifying a prior report: we’d said that there was “hesitancy” to put the new title on Seth Rollins, due to his role in the new Captain America film. However, its been made clear this isn’t an immediate fear, but for the future, should he & Becky Lynch further pursue Hollywood.”

But in spite of such claims, most of the media sources still believe to see Seth as the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions this Saturday. It is believed that WWE is building Seth as the top star of the promotion for quite a long time and they would not make such a huge change at the dying moments before the show.

When Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight title, he said; “This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world.” We seriously hope it could help fans forget about the other World title which pretty surely Roman Reigns would not defend regularly.

