The Bloodline is the show-runner on the Smackdown brand for a long time but in recent times, there has been a crack between them. The greatest faction of this era is no more intact after The Usos have turned their backs on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. They competed as a tag team at the latest bygone Money in the Bank premium live event.

In the main event of the WWE PLE, this match went down by the name of The Bloodline Civil War where The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. After a series of superkicks, double superkicks from both The Usos, Jey Uso followed up with a splash off the top rope and finally pinned The Tribal Chief.

This was Roman’s first pinfall loss in more than three years as he was last pinned at the TLC 2019 PPV by Baron Corbin. Jimmy wanted to bury the hatchet with Roman after the match, but Jey stopped him from doing so which was an indication that WWE was pulling a stop to The Bloodline saga. But the earlier reports and rumors may not be necessarily correct.

No calls have been taken regarding The Bloodline storyline’s end

Just after Money in the Bank reports claimed that “big calls are made for The Bloodline closure chapter. Next few weeks will be crazy before the biggest stop of the year Summerslam. Tighten those seatbelts.”

In an update to the situation, Steve Carrier of Ringside News reached out to confirm this news about WWE making a call for “closure” in The Bloodline story, and we were told that, “There are no calls for anything within #WWE about The Bloodline.”

It was further noted that “Decisions are kept between a very close circle of people, and there is no input from outside that trusted group of backstage names.”

RSN was additionally informed that Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Ryan Callahan, with help from Michael Kirshenbaum and Chad Barbash handle The Bloodline storylines. Nobody else doesn’t have any calls for this particular storyline and hence their creative input wouldn’t matter in this case.

This Friday Night on Smackdown, The Bloodline saga continues with a Tribal Court segment. Rumors claim that Roman Reigns will re-enter a singles feud against Jey Uso to set up his next championship defense at Summerslam 2023.