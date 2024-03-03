Tiffany Stratton Impresses WWE Officials Over Immense Support From Fans

Tiffany Stratton has long been touted to be one of the biggest names in NXT in 2023 and she is already showing that she could flourish even more on the main roster. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion who wasn’t much involved in NXT storylines since losing a stipulated matchup against Fallon Henley. But the mainstay license was given to her on Smackdown which also sent her to Australia for Elimination Chamber.

Becky Lynch ended up winning that Elimination Chamber bout to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania XL but it was Tiffany Stratton who received all the support from the Aussie fans. Her entry into the Chamber match received huge cheers while Liv Morgan hammering away at her also drew a huge amount of boos.

Tiffany Stratton Reacted To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The crowd was also chanting for her when Tiffany Stratton was not present in the ring during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. According to reports from Fightful Select, the reactions to Tiffy-time as well as her drawing power have caught the attention of WWE officials, who are also openly acknowledging her popularity as they plan upcoming shows,

“Tiffany Stratton’s reactions have surprised many within WWE. However, we’re told they’re anticipating them more going into shows now.”

Tiffany Stratton keeps on doing great character work for WWE TV

The best thing about Tiffany Stratton remains her heel work on TV as well as on social media where she continues to showcase her obnoxious character. In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after the Elimination Chamber match, the center of attention blamed Australia for not cheering her louder. She essentially suggested that a more enthusiastic response could have led to a win,

“Obviously, Australia has great taste, I have to say. But maybe if they would have cheered a little bit louder, I actually would have won.”

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at Wrestlemania 40.

During the latest episode of Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton managed to bounce back as she picked up a win over the former two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi to keep Tiffy-time prevail on the blue brand.