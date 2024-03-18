Wrestlemania 40: Former WWE Champion Booked In Street Fight At PLE?

One of the top WWE Superstars over the past couple of years is Bobby Lashley who is expected to be a part of Wrestlemania 40. He missed the biggest event of the year, last year and wasn’t happy about it. But it seems like WWE has creative plans in store for him that will culminate in a gimmick match at the Philly show.

According to the reports of Xero News, there are plans from Smackdown to host a Philadelphia Street Fight between Karrion Kross’ Final Testament faction (including the members of The Authors of Pain) and Bobby Lashley’s faction (including the members of The Street Profits) at Wrestlemania 40. Under this rule, this match will be a No-DQ affair between the two sides.

Scarlett and B-Fab are the respective valets for the two factions and they are also expected to be a part of this match at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity. Many fans presumed that a singles match between Kross and Lashley could go down but the two have already participated in a match on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley missed the biggest PLE of the year in 2023 despite being one of the top stars on the roster. He was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, but the match got canceled despite a storyline starting on Smackdown.

This happened right after Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. From that position, The All Mighty did at WrestleMania appeared on the stage with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy that he won on SmackDown before ‘Mania. But things should be different for him at Wrestlemania 40, going by the current booking on the blue brand.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 premium live event goes down from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The assumed match card for the show is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. New Catch Republic vs. 4 Teams TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)

– Bobby Lashley’s faction vs. Karrion Kross’ faction (TBA)