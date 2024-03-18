Wrestlemania 40: Night One And Night Two Match Card Internally Set For WWE PLE

As the countdown to WrestleMania 40 continues, WWE is trying hard to make it the biggest event of the year. With a new banner in control of the company, they want this edition of the Show of Shows to live up to its legacy, no matter what. A stacked card has already been announced for the two nights across which the show will be host.

Now, the matches assigned to Night One and Two of Wrestlemania 40 are also becoming clear although WWE is yet to make it official. As announced by the WWE, Cody Rhodes will challenge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event in an attempt to “finish the story” and this match will be the expected headliner for Night Two.

Just one night before that match on WrestleMania 40 Night One, The American Nightmare would team up with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins to battle Roman Reigns and his cousin, The Rock in what is being touted to be the biggest tag team match of all-time and it should be the headliner for Wrestlemania Sunday.

During Friday’s March 15 episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Paul would defend his US Title in a three-way match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 40. Paul has now disclosed via Instagram that his match will be placed on Night Two of the show. Apart from the match, Paul is also celebrating his PRIME Hydration brand becoming WWE’s first center-ring sponsor.

Paul has held the US Championship since November 2023, clinching the title by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. His last title defense went down at January’s Royal Rumble event against Kevin Owens, where Paul won the match via DQ.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 premium live event goes down from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The assumed match card for the show is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin\’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. New Catch Republic vs. 4 Teams TBA

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)

– Bobby Lashley’s faction vs. Karrion Kross’ faction (TBA)