The Bloodline storyline featuring the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and other top stars is considered as the best storyline in WWE history. A lot of old school fans would beg to differ on this claim but nobody can deny that this story has created a lot of hype and it did a great job in increasing WWE’s ratings and viewership.

Independent wrestling star Jacob Fatu recently talked about this excellent storyline. Just a quick reminder that Jacob Fatu is from Anoa’i family. Fatu explained why he got emotional while talking about this top storyline. Speaking with Koffin Radio, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion explained the following;

Wrestling’s Emotional Rollercoaster: Top Wrestler Breaks Down Why the Bloodline Storyline Tugged at His Heartstrings

“I mean, man, I’m getting goosebumps right now just talking about it (WWE’s Bloodline storyline). Nah, but as a family member, I mean come on man. I’m entertained uce. We gotta remember bro, this hasn’t just been going on for six months or seven month run. We’re talking about three years uce, you know? And I get emotional when we talk about it. Sorry man, because this is how real it is though, you know what I’m saying?

“My family, it’s not just been this. It’s been this way forever and dawg, when we talk about this sh*t right here (Fatu threw up the one), you know what I’m saying? Up high, yeah bro, it’s that part so when I see it, I feel it because they feel it and if they don’t feel it, the fans don’t feel it.

Jacob Fatu Talks About The Bloodline Storyline

“Come on bro, eight weeks in a row, over two million — the numbers don’t lie. So, sorry if I get emotional, choked up about it. It’s because I feel what they’re doing and I love it and I f*cking love it. But overall, big dog Roman (Reigns), Solo (Sikoa), Usos, I’ve grown up watching these guys and like I said before, I was locked down in that thing and see ‘em on TV and bro, it’s longevity uce, you know?

“So you asked me about The Bloodline, how I feel, I think it’s amazing and once again, even though I’m the family member, I be thinking I know what’s gonna go on but bro, that’s when they uh! You feel me? Man, they hit me with that curveball but it’s amazing. It’s crazy (he smiled). I wish sometimes I had a camera to get my reaction to all that sh*t. People would just think it’s crazy uce but overall, thank you for asking about it.”

The Bloodline storyline is still going pretty strong and at this moment, it is having a civil war among their own family. The Usos have rebelled against Roman Reigns and at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in three and a half years and he got pinned by Jey Uso. It is heavily rumored that Jey Uso would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Summerslam.

H/T to POST Wrestling