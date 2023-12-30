WWE Raw: Update On Former World Champion Returning On Day 1 Edition

Things have been stacked for the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw that will take place on January 1st, 2024 to kick things off for the year. Two world title matches, a women’s tag team title match, and a grudge match, years in the making have been inserted into the card of the show while a massive return is also said to be reserved.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, a former WWE Champion is scheduled to return on the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw set for next week. No information was provided regarding who that name is but multiple names like Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Batista, and Big E have been speculated. The Rock recently teased a return to WWE on social media and he could likely be an option, after all.

Seth Rollins Ending 2023 With An Unprecedented Record In The WWE

As per what the source has to offer, WWE is attempting to sign a former WWE Champion, and their WWE sources were specific in their use of the term “former WWE Champion.” The story also mentioned that the officials were “confident” that they’ll be able to arrange the appearance as this particular talent is very close to being signed to a contract. While identity is unknown, but “someone not currently on their roster” was noted which sparked further interest.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Multiple Matches Added To January 2 Episode

In the meantime, WWE’s Chief Content Officer responded to the report that a former champion is returning on WWE Raw by commenting neither positively nor negatively on it. He used the term “stay tuned” to gauge more interest in the scene,

“Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8 pm ET on @USANetwork”

Update On Brock Lesnar’s Current Status With WWE Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2024

Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2023

WWE Raw Day 1 episode match card for January 1

The WWE Raw Day 1 episode will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California and 11000 tickets have been sold as per local information available. Thus far, the following matches have been announced for the show:

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s World Championship

– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

– Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark