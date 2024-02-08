IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The latest development is yet another big indication that not all is well between the two players at the moment.

They have not played with each other since Mumbai Indians sensationally sacked Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team and replaced him with Hardik Pandya. The India opener was leading the franchise since 2013 and led them to a record five IPL titles. On the other hand, Pandya plied his trade for Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons before sealing a return to Mumbai last year.

Although Mumbai Indians have not performed as per their standards in recent years, not many were expecting the franchise to sack Rohit Sharma as the captain. However, the Mumbai-based outfit decided otherwise and stunned the cricketing world by replacing the veteran batsman with Pandya as the captain.

All is not well between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya:

It seems like not all is well between Rohit Sharma and Pandya after the captaincy episode. And according to reports, both the players have unfollowed each other on Instagram. After the reports emerged, we checked both the players’ Instagram profiles and they do not follow each other.

This comes after Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh hit out at Mumbai Indians captain Mark Boucher after he stated that the decision to remove the veteran as the captain was purely a cricketing decision.

“It’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs. He’s been captaining for ages and he’s done really well for Mumbai Indians.

“Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there’s just cameras in it and he’s so busy and he hasn’t had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he’s done well as a captain,” Boucher said.

Reacting to Boucher’s comments, Ritika had written: “So many things wrong with this…”