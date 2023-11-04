ODI World Cup 2023: You Will Get Us Humiliated In Front Of The Whole World – Wasim Akram Slams Hasan Raza Over His Comments On Indian Pace Bowlers

Legendary Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram lambasted Hasan Raza for claiming that Indian bowlers in the 2023 World Cup are getting “different and suspicious balls”. Leading cricketers criticised Raza for his remarks, which caused a great deal of controversy.

Team India’s success in the competition thus far has been largely attributed to their bowling assault. The world has praised Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj for their effectiveness, but former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has made a pretty strange comment that has stirred some controversy.

Hasan Raza recently asserted on television that the Indian team is receiving special balls from the BCCI and the ICC to their advantage, and he requested an investigation into the matter. Wasim Akram has now dismissed the allegation and asked Raza to refrain from embarrassing the whole nation while shaming himself.

“I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun because their mind is not there. You will embarrass yourself and you will get us humiliated as well in front of the whole world,” Wasim Akram said on A Sports during ‘The Pavilion’ show.

“We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well, and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing,” he added.

Hasan Raza made this comment after India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs on November 2 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the Sri Lanka batting lineup for just 55 runs in the game.