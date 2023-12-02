Bio

R Truth is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling and he has also been a record 54 times WWE 24/7 Champion. Currently, he is signed to WWE.

R-Truth Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Truth is 6'2″ and his billed weight is 220 lbs. He was born on January 19, 1972 and currently the former two times WWE United States champion is 51 year old. He is extremely famous among the world of professional wrestling mostly because of his excellent high flying wrestling skills and comedy timing.

R-Truth: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

R-Truth Early Life

Truth was born on January 19, 1972 and currently the former 54 times WWE 24/7 champion is 51 year old. Charlotte, North Carolina is the place where R-Truth born. From a very young age, he had an interest in hip-hop and breakdancing. All he wanted to have was a musical career in his early days. But later his interest shifted to professional wrestling.

R-Truth is a 51 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He has been working in the promotion for the last 15 years and he is one of the most famous names of it. He is also considered one of the best comedians in WWE history. He has also been a record 54 times WWE 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth WWE Debut

Most of the fans remember Truth’s WWE debut in 2008. But his actual WWE debut took place eight years before in the year 2000. He played a completely different gimmick named K-Kwik during the time and spent around a year in the promotion. He made his debut in the mentioned year as the Tag Team partner of Road Rogg, attacking William Regal during his match with Road Dogg.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Truth never wanted to become a professional wrestler during the early days of his life. He was more focused on having a musical career. Jackie Crockett of the National Wrestling Alliance tried to convince him to become a professional wrestler but Truth was determined to find success in a musical career only.

Finally, he agreed to join the world of professional wrestling and in 1997 he made his wrestling debut in Pro Wrestling Federation as a manager. On the same time, he started training for in ring action and in 1999 he made his debut in NWA Wildside under the ring name of K-Krush. He also spent 3 years at traveling and training with Manny Fernandez.

First WWE Run

In 1999 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing with the promotion, he started working on Memphis Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE back then. He worked under the new ring name of K-Kwik upon signing with WWE. He spent one year on Memphis Championship Wrestling.

In November 2000, he made his main roster debut in WWE and started working under the same ring name. He made his debut on Monday Night RAW. He spent only one year in WWE he had never been treated anything more than a lower mid card. He had been a two times WWE Hardcore Champion in his short first run in the promotion.

TNA Wrestling, Main Event Success

Upon his release from WWE in 2001, he joined the newly founded professional wrestling promotion TNA Wrestling in 2002 where he founded a new ring name; Ron “The Truth” Killings. He spent a total of six years in TNA Wrestling and the promotion was able to cash on his potential as they promoted him as a main event star. It was also the first time in his career that he had been treated as a top star of any promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name R-Truth R-Truth Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler R-Truth Height 6’2” R-Truth Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Married R-Truth Net Worth $3 Million R-Truth Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1997 Mentor * R-Truth Signature Moves Belly to Back wheelbarrow facebuster, Corkscrew jumping superkick, Dragon suplex, Sitout hip toss Finishing Move(s) Little Jimmy/Whats Up?, Corkscrew scissors kick Theme Song / R-Truth Song / R-Truth Music What’s Up? Catchphrases What’s Up?

R-Truth Net Worth & Salary

Truth has been under contract with WWE for the last 15 years and according to reports from various media sources, is current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $550,000 as his annual salary from WWE. He made his return to the promotion recently at Survivor Series.

R-Truth Family

Truth was born on January 19, 1972 in Charlotte, North Carolina. There is not enough information available about his parents or if he had any siblings. Truth attended Harding University High School where he competed in football alongside future MLB second baseman Ray Durham. He was pretty talented from his very childhood.

Championships and Accomplishments

Truth is pretty successful in terms of winning championships. He has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world. In WWE he has been a two times WWE United States champion and he has also been a record 54 times WWE 24/7 champion. He has won other prestigious championships outside of WWE as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (2 times), WWF Hardcore Championship (2 times), WWE 24/7 Championship (54 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kofi Kingston, Bragging Rights Trophy (2009) – with Team SmackDown (Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy, Finlay, David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd), Mixed Match Challenge (Season 2) – with Carmella, Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CSWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCW Southern Heavyweight Championship (2 times) NCW Television Championship (1 time) NWA Wildside Television Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (2012) with Kofi Kingston, Ranked No. 18 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2004 NWA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with B. G. James and Konnan, TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Adam Jones, Gauntlet for the Gold (2003 – Tag Team) – B.G. James Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) Reverse Battle Royal on Impact! Records Record 54 times WWE 24/7 Champion, two times WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Truth did not have a very pleasant childhood as he revealed that he was involved in some illegal activities during his younger age. He even sold cocaine on the streets for extra income. He had to end up in jail for a number of times due to his illegal activities, he revealed these incidents himself during an interview with Lilian Garcia. But he was also happy to announce that he was totally finished with that lifestyle.

Personal Information Table

R-Truth Real Name / Full Name Ronnie Aaron Killings Birth Date January 19, 1972 R-Truth Age 51 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Charlotte, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Charlotte, North Carolina School/College/University Harding University High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity R-Truth Ethnicity Black Current Residence Charlotte, North Carolina Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, partying, singing R-Truth Tattoo 6 tattoos in total

R-Truth Movies and TV Shows

Truth never attempted to have a successful career in acting but he did appear in a number of big movies. He was also a guest star in the Mickey Rourke starrer award winning movie The Wrestler. He has a successful career in Discography as he has released various singles albums as well as Studio albums.

R-Truth Wife

Truth is currently married to Pamela Killings and together they are having a happy life at Charlotte, North Carolina. The duo got married in April 7, 2011. Truth was 39 year old during the time of his marriage. Together the couple has a daughter who was born on November 15, 2014. There is not enough information available about his married life.

Return to WWE, Rise of R-Truth

Success in TNA Wrestling

In his six years time with TNA Wrestling, Truth one multiple prestigious championships in the promotion. He had been the inaugural World Champion of the promotion as well as in 2002 he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. He had been a total of two times NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He had also been a multi times Tag Team Champion.

Return to WWE

In 2008 he made his return to WWE with a completely new character named R-Truth. Upon making his return to the promotion he received a mid card treatment. He did various storylines and feuds with different wrestlers. He also received some Championship success as he won the WWE United States Championship a couple of times.

Heel Turn, Short Main Event Run

In 2011 he had a short run in the main event scene of WWE after turning heel. He had been pretty entertaining as a heel and during this short main event run, he had an amazing feud with John Cena as well. But despite having a main event run, he could not win any Championship during this time, even though his focus remained on the WWE World Championship.

Return to WWE

Soon his main event run was over and he returned to the mid card scene once again. He won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time with Kofi Kingston during this time. He also started to work as a comedy wrestler and his true potential was finally revealed. Since then he only worked as a comedy star and he has been extremely popular ever since.

24/7 Champion, Recent Days

After WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship, Truth became the center of attraction of it. He won the WWE 24/7 championship for a record number of 54 times. Last year he suffered an injury that sidelined him from action for a long time. He finally made his return to survivor series and we can now expect him to compete regularly once again. Truth will always be remembered as one of the best comedians in professional wrestling history.

Iconic Quotes From R-Truth

“There’s so many great wrestlers in this sport who could probably work circles around me and it’s amazing to see that, but I love being the kind of character who can take you on a roller coaster, make you smile and laugh.”

“There’s certain countries that you can’t get in if you’ve got a criminal background record. There’s certain jobs in the States that you can’t get because you’ve got a criminal background record. That follows you the rest of your life… and that’s something you have to deal with the rest of your life.”

“Me and Vince are like cool, man. Good relationship with Vince, man, and I’ve been on a lot of trips with Vince, as far as with overseas, going to visit the military. And even at work, man, ideas, he’s open to a lot of people, everybody, pretty much. If you have a good idea, he wants you to go in there and prepare with it.”

“I’ve always felt that God, himself, has chosen me for his purpose, for higher callings whether it’s to be an inspiration to somebody else’s life, whether it’s to change somebody else’s life, or whether it’s to be that support or light in somebody else’s life.”

“I remember, I was at the house with my oldest son and I got that call from Johnny Ace. You know that call. Johnny was the guy that hired me, fired me and hired me back, which was kind of cool. But I was just fired, everything stopped, my whole world stopped.”

“All the things I talk about are true, but some of them I may tweak a little bit. A lot of it is the way I feel about wrestling. When you have a character like mine, you can push the envelope and go far with some of the issues.”

“It’s a long road of paying your dues. Each and every person that’s in this business has to go down that road. Some people may not have to. Some people may be given that road instantly because of who they are.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of R-Truth

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Truth went to a lot of big rivalries along with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling history. Kofi Kingston had been his Tag Team partner as well as a rival. Whether the duo presented some excellent matches. CM Punk also had been a rival of Truth during his early days in WWE.

When Truth was having a short run in the main event scene in 2011, he had a short rivalry with John Cena which helped him to get established as a top star. But the biggest rival of his career has to be the formal two times WWE World Champion The Miz. The feud is mostly remembered because of their fights for the United States Championship.

Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Truth had to go through various injuries in his professional wrestling career. One of the most recent and worst injuries he faced was the one that he suffered in a match against Grayson Waller in an episode of NXT. This injury took him out of action for one long year. He made his return at the Survivor Series event recently.

Other Details

Truth has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was back in 2009 when he appeared as a playable character in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010 video game. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

R-Truth Salary $550,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

R-Truth is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.6 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 1 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. R-Truth Twitter, R-Truth Instagram.

R-Truth Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 3PW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAA 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) APW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 2 (66.67%) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) MCW (Memphis) 15 (53.57%) 2 (7.14%) 11 (39.29%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA TNA 36 (56.25%) 4 (6.25%) 24 (37.50%) NWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TNA 41 (56.16%) 1 (1.37%) 31 (42.47%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 654 (58.29%) 15 (1.34%) 453 (40.37%) WWF 45 (54.88%) 0 (0.00%) 37 (45.12%) XPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 811 (57.76%) 23 (1.64%) 570 (40.60%)

R-Truth Manager

Truth had been managed by various names in wrestling. One of the most important managers he ever had was the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella. They started working together when they teamed up for the Mixed Match Challenge season 2. They started managing each other during that time.

FAQS

Q. When did R-Truth start wrestling?

A. R-Truth started working in 1997

Q. How tall is R-Truth in feet?

A. R-Truth is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is R-Truth manager?

A. R-Truth does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current R-Truth song?

A. R-Truth uses the song ‘What’s Up?’

Q. Who is R-Truth mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently R-Truth girlfriend?

A. R-Truth is currently married to Pamela Killings

Q. Who is R-Truth brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is R-Truth worth?

A. R-Truth’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 title?

A. R-Truth had been a record fifty four times WWE 24/7 Champion