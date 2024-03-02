Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Issues Counter Challenge To Cody Rhodes on WWE Smackdown

The Wrestlemania 40 main event situation has been amped up in the presence of The Rock over the past several months. The WWE Legend returned to the WWE to join his cousin Roman Reigns to make The Bloodline even stronger. He was back this week on Smackdown to address a challenge issued by Cody Rhodes and laid down a counter-challenge.

WWE Champion Roman Reigns kicked off this week’s SmackDown which started the official builds for Wrestlemania 40 following last weekend’s Elimination Chamber. He wanted to leave because the fans didn’t acknowledge him loud enough. Paul Heyman told him that they couldn’t leave because The Rock was about to come out and he did so amid loud pop from the audience.

The Rock proceeded to reject Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania 40 challenge for a one-on-one showdown. The Brahma Bull then pitched a tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and himself for Night One of the Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 40 Night One main event teased on Smackdown

That challenge has a lot of implications for the main event of WrestleMania 40 between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. If Cody and Seth can win this match, The Bloodline will be barred from the Roman vs. Cody match on Night 2, and it’ll just be Roman and Cody one-on-one in the ring. But if Rock and Roman win this match, then Roman vs. Cody on Night Two will be a “Bloodline Rules” match which means anything goes.

The Rock then told Cody and Seth to appear on next week’s SmackDown in Dallas to answer the Wrestlemania 40 challenge. It was also noted that if Cody and Seth didn’t accept this challenge, then he would do everything in his power to make sure that Cody doesn’t win the WWE Championship.

The segment ended with Roman Reigns asking The Rock to leave his catchphrase and rather acknowledge him in front of the fans. The Rock did so as the fans chanted ‘you sold out.’ The Rock eventually put his fingers to pose like The Bloodline. However, The Rock once again made the “L” sign instead of the finger, hinting that he might turn on Roman in the future.

