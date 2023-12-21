AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Could Face ICC Sanction By ICC After Wearing Black Armband In The Perth Test – Reports

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja has garnered headlines for reasons other than his cricketing achievements this month and the International Cricket Council may sanction the veteran Australian if he continues to wear the black armband in the remaining games.

Earlier, during the 1st test walked out to bat wearing a black armband against Pakistan in the three-match test series. The 37-year-old’s act is a show of solidarity for individuals caught up in the Israel-Hamas war. The International Cricket Council (ICC) barred the Pakistan-born batter from wearing special shoes with the message “All Lives Are Equal.”

Usman Khawaja has been outspoken about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and he believes that peace should be restored in war-torn Gaza. The Left-handed opener intended to wear shoes with the handwritten inscriptions ‘Freedom is a human right’ and ‘All lives matter’ to show solidarity with Gaza citizens.

The opening batter chose to wear the black armband after being denied permission by the ICC and Cricket Australia. According to Australian media, Khawaja was also denied permission to wear the black armband, which is typically worn as a grieving gesture. However, clearance from the ICC is required.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Usman Khawaja expressed his thoughts about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he stated that “all lives are equal in the world”.

“I’ve noticed what I’ve written on my shoes has caused a little bit of a stir, I won’t say much, I don’t need to. But what I do want for everyone who did get offended is to ask yourself these questions: ‘Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?”

“To me personally it doesn’t matter what race, religion, or culture you are. Let’s be honest about it. If me saying ‘all lives are equal’ has resulted in people being offended to the point where they are calling me up and telling me off, well isn’t that the bigger problem?” Usman Khawaja said.

ICC clothing standards allow the match referee, to restrict a player from participating in a match if they are wearing clothes with a non-compliant emblem or language. It looks like Usman Khawaja has been strongly impacted by the heartbreaking sights emanating from Gaza since Israel responded to Hamas strikes

The International Cricket Council forbids players from wearing or wearing apparel with political or religious themes. All member boards, including domestic matches, are subject to this restriction. Even in domestic matches, violations of these rules can result in penalties.