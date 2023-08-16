Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain and the star of their World Cup victory, has decided to end his retirement from ODIs and will now make his comeback for the men’s ODI team in the next series against New Zealand.

In order to control his workload owing to his problematic knee, Stokes had retired from ODIs during the India series the previous year.

Ben Stokes, though, was reportedly approached by England’s captain Jos Buttler about leaving his ODI retirement and competing in the 2023 World Cup in India, according to recent information from England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Stokes’ participation in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s squad for the New Zealand ODI series is supposedly proof that Buttler convinced Stokes to end his retirement.

Stokes’ big-match temperament was an asset that England was loath to do without and has duly been named in a 15-man squad that Luke Wright, England’s National Selector, confirmed is the line-up that they intend on taking to India in October, where their campaign will get underway against the same opponents, New Zealand, in a rematch of their epic final at Lord’s in July 2019.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: “We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket. The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”

He is set to feature in ODIs as a pure batter owing to a chronic knee injury that hampered his all-around role during the Ashes.

Gus Atkinson Receives Maiden White-Ball Call Up For New Zealand Series; Harry Brook Misses Out In ODIs



One notable call-up is for Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, a fast bowler who was clocked at 95mph for Oval Invincibles in the Men’s Hundred last week, and who is in line to make his debut across both white-ball formats.

Atkinson takes his place in an ODI pace attack that also features Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who were in outstanding form for the Test team during the recent Ashes, as well as the left-armers David Willey and Reece Topley.

Harry Brook, who has been named in the T20I side, has missed out on ODIs with Ben Duckett and Will Jacks, who is currently behind both Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone in the spin-bowling allrounder stakes.

Rehan Ahmed was named in the T20I squad as is Hampshire’s uncapped pace bowler, John Turner.

“We’re also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. ny series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world,” Wright added.

England is set to play 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is against New Zealand starting with the T20Is from August 30 onwards. The four T20Is will be played on August 30 in Chester-Le-Street, on September 1 in Manchester, on September 3 in Birmingham, and on September 5 in Nottingham.

The ODIs will be played on September 8 in Cardiff, on September 10 in Southampton, on September 13 at the Oval, and on September 15 at the Lord’s.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood