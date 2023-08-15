Northamptonshire coach John Sadler heaped praise on the young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw for his back-to-back hundred in the ongoing Royal London Cup. The Right-handed batter his fine form to score an unbeaten 125 runs off just 76 balls following his second double-century in the List-A career.

Prithvi Shaw was brilliant opening the batting for Northamptonshire to score 244 runs off 153 balls shattering multiple records and he continued his fine form to score another match-winning century to help their side register their third victory in the league stage.

Speaking after their win against Durham, John Sadler lauded the Indian youngster for being very humble and said that the team was elated to have him on their team and hailed him for his ball-striking skills and his willingness to put in the effort to win the game for his side.

“Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He’s gracious and respectful, he’s loved being a part of the team. We’re loving having him here as well,” John Salder said.

“His skill speaks for itself, he’s a superstar. He’s as good as I’ve seen in 25 years of playing this game. He’s up there with the best in terms of ball striking. He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room,” John Salder added.

The youngster becomes the highest individual run scorer in the competition history after a double hundred in the previous game. The Indian opener surpassed Ollie Robinson’s previous record of 206 runs for Kent in One-day cricket and scored the highest total by an Indian on England soil going past the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s knock of 183 runs.

Prithvi Shaw has been scoring runs consistently across formats in domestic cricket in all three formats and has earned a recall in the T20I series against New Zealand, but could not make it into the playing 11 of the Indian side. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and a lone T20I for the Indian side and will look to do well for the Men in Blue in the future.

Shaw could not replicate his good performance in IPL in the last couple of seasons despite doing well in domestic cricket for Mumbai as it looked like he lost all his form and confidence in the cash-rich league. If the youngster can find his consistency and form at the highest level, he can be in the race to make it into the Indian team in the future.