IND vs AFG: I Think Both Of Them Are Exceptional Cricketers – Shikhar Dhawan Compares The Contrasting Captaincy Style Of MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan offered his thoughts on the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhawan made his India debut under MS Dhoni and then played some of his best cricket under Virat Kohli’s guidance in the white-ball format of the game, establishing himself as one of the best openers of the modern era.

Legendary MS Dhoni gave Shikhar Dhawan his big chance in international cricket, and the southpaw didn’t look back following a spectacular debut in 2013 in Mohali against Australia. Meanwhile, the left-handed opener played a pivotal role in the opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma under the captaincy of Virat Kohli until 2021.

In the exclusive interview with Times Of India, Shikhar Dhawan spoke about the distinct captaincy style of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The left-handed opener praised them for their contributions to Indian cricket over the past decade or so.

“Both MS Dhoni bhai and Virat Kohli have distinct styles of captaincy, shaped by their personalities, approaches to the game, and leadership philosophies. I have played under them & have good relations with them.

“I think both of them are exceptional cricketers and everyone wants to become like them only. Dhoni bhai is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, regardless of the match situation. This coolheaded approach has been a hallmark of his captaincy,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan praised legendary MS Dhoni for his excellent cricket instincts and decision-making abilities, stating that the World Cup-winning captain has created a positive team environment for players to come in and perform at the highest level for the side.

“Dhoni bhai is often praised for his instinctive decision-making. He trusts his cricketing instincts and has a knack for making the right calls, particularly in pressure situations. Dhoni Bhai is known for his effective management skills. He remains calm under pressure and is supportive of his players, creating a positive team environment”

The left-handed opener believes that Indian batting legend Virat Kohli has developed an energetic team culture and provided possibilities for the youngster to play for the team at the highest level. He also discussed the fitness improvements that he has brought to Indian cricket.

“Virat Kohli has cultivated a youthful and energetic team environment. He encourages young talents and is willing to back them, providing opportunities for them to flourish. Kohli places a strong emphasis on fitness and conditioning.

“This focus on physical fitness has become a key aspect of the team culture under his captaincy. Kohli leads from the front with his performances. His aggressive style of batting often sets the tone for the team, and he expects a similar level of intensity from his players,” Shikhar Dhawan added.

Shikhar Dhawan was at his absolute best in the ICC events. He received the Golden Bat Award for scoring the most runs in the 2013 Champions Trophy and has also performed admirably in previous ODI World Cups before being dropped from the Indian team in 2022.