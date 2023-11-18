IND vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips – ICC World Cup 2023, Final: 

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips – ICC World Cup 2023, Final

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Nov 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips – ICC World Cup 2023, Final

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips – ICC World Cup 2023, Final: 

Team India will take on Australia in the final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs Australia match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about  IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

Team India have qualified for the final by winning all of their 9 league games and the semifinal. In the semifinal, they thrashed New Zealand by 70 runs. Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign with two losses before winning seven matches in a row to make it to the semifinals. In the semifinal, the team from Down Under beat South Africa by 3 wickets.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

India Playing XI:

  • Rohit Sharma(c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul(w)
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI:

  • Travis Head
  • David Warner
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Josh Inglis(w)
  • Pat Cummins(c)
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Alex Carey
  • Cameron Green
  • Sean Abbott
  • Marcus Stoinis

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

  • Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), David Warner, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill
  • Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell
  • Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

  • Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill
  • Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Glenn Maxwell (vc)
  • Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Match details:

Article Title
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between India vs Australia
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 19-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

India vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Mohammed Shami & Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma & Glenn Maxwell

IND vs AUS Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

IND vs AUS Head To Head:

The India vs Australia Head To Head record in ODIs is as follows:

Matches Played IND Won AUS Won No Result Tied
       150     57     83     10   3

IND vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

In-form Team India will start as the firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming World Cup final.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

ICC World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS

India National Cricket Team

