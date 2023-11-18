IND vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips – ICC World Cup 2023, Final:

Team India will take on Australia in the final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs Australia match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

Team India have qualified for the final by winning all of their 9 league games and the semifinal. In the semifinal, they thrashed New Zealand by 70 runs. Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign with two losses before winning seven matches in a row to make it to the semifinals. In the semifinal, the team from Down Under beat South Africa by 3 wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul(w)

Suryakumar Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI:

Travis Head

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Josh Inglis(w)

Pat Cummins(c)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Sean Abbott

Marcus Stoinis

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

IND vs AUS Match details:

Article Title IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India vs Australia Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 19-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

India vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Mohammed Shami & Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma & Glenn Maxwell

IND vs AUS Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

IND vs AUS Head To Head:

The India vs Australia Head To Head record in ODIs is as follows:

Matches Played IND Won AUS Won No Result Tied 150 57 83 10 3

IND vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

In-form Team India will start as the firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming World Cup final.