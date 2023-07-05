Former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer has been appointed as the interim head coach of the women’s cricket team for the Bangladesh tour. The BCCI will take a few more days to take a final call on his appointment as the Indian head coach of the Women’s team following the exit of Ramesh Powar.

The 42-year-old is the coach of the Railways team and bowling coach of Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League earlier this year and the off-spinner was the coach when India won the U-19 women’s World Cup, as he inspired the young Indian team to win the championship in South Africa.

According to the reports in the Times of India, BCCI will take some time to appoint the head coach of the Indian team, as they will have a lot of time after the completion of the Bangladesh series.

“Post the Bangladesh tour, there’s a break of a few months before the Indian women’s team plays international cricket. We have time.”

The Indian team is expected to assemble in Mumbai on Wednesday before travelling to Bangladesh and Nooshin Al Khadeer will be assisted by Apurva Desai, Rajib Dutta, and Subhadeep Ghosh will be part of the support staff for the Bangladesh tour starting on July 9.

It was reported that Amol Muzumdar is the front-runner to land the job of the Indian Women’s head coach. The committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik found Muzumdar’s interview most impressive and it said that Mumbai cricket is expected to be the front-runner for the head coach job.

The 48-year-old has had an experienced coaching career and he is likely to receive a two-year contract and will be expected to help the team win their maiden ICC title.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.