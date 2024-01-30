sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch – Geoffrey Boycott

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch – Geoffrey Boycott

Avinash T

Jan 30, 2024 at 4:38 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch &#8211; Geoffrey Boycott

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott feels that the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is no longer at his best and that this gives England a chance to win the ongoing five-match test series. The 36-year-old has had some difficulties in red-ball cricket lately and has struggled to perform at the highest level for his team.

In the first Test against England in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma made good starts in both innings but failed to build on them. He also had a poor series in South Africa, where he failed to make a significant contribution to the team in the purest format of the game.

In his column for The Telegraph, Geoffrey Boycott believes that Rohit Sharma is well past his prime and although he has the potential to score big runs in Indian conditions, the English team has a good chance of repeating their 2012 series heroics.

“Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has only scored two Test hundreds at home in four years. They are also weak in the field”.

Geoffrey Boycott
Geoffrey Boycott Credits: Twitter

“This India team is ripe for the taking, and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years. India badly miss Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test,” Geoffrey Boycott said

Rohit Sharma’s leadership tactics were criticised after he took a defensive approach against the Ben Stokes-led team in the opening test of the series. Stokes’ ability to be aggressive and adapt to the game’s flow in Tests seemed to have caught the Indian captain and his colleagues off guard.

England Must Make The Most Of It Before Virat Kohli Comes Back – Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott believes that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli will be a huge blow to India heading into the second test, stating that the Indian batting maestro provides a lot of energy on the field and urging the England team to make the most of the opportunity in the second test, especially in the absence of the former Indian captain.

“Jadeja is a huge blow. He is a great all-rounder, top bowler, brilliant fielder, and was their best batsman in the first Test. Kohli is their talisman”.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter
“He is a magnificent batsman who averages 60 on Indian pitches, but he also gives them great energy in the field. He is a big loss, and England must make the most of it before he comes back for the third Test,” Geoffrey Boycott added.

Virat Kohli’s presence was sorely missed in Hyderabad. He was noted not only for his batting abilities but also for his leadership and intensity on the field.

Besides, the 35-year-old might prove crucial to India’s victory against England in the final three games, for which he is set to return.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

Geoffrey Boycott

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma-led India Scripts An Unwanted Record For The First Time In 91-year Test Cricket History
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma-led India Scripts An Unwanted Record For The First Time In 91-year Test Cricket History

Jan 29, 2024, 2:27 PM

IND vs ENG: It Is The Best Win In All Time Full Stop &#8211; Michael Vaughan Calls England&#8217;s Victory Over India As Greatest Away Win Of All Time
IND vs ENG: It Is The Best Win In All Time Full Stop – Michael Vaughan Calls England’s Victory Over India As Greatest Away Win Of All Time

Jan 29, 2024, 1:30 PM

IND vs ENG: I&#8217;m Lucky To Watch Him Closely &#8211; Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Sharing The Dressing Room With Virat Kohli Over The Years
IND vs ENG: I’m Lucky To Watch Him Closely – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Sharing The Dressing Room With Virat Kohli Over The Years

Jan 28, 2024, 2:42 PM

IND vs ENG: I Like To See Ruthless Captaincy &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Wants Rohit Sharma To Be More Aggressive With His Bowling Changes
IND vs ENG: I Like To See Ruthless Captaincy – Sanjay Manjrekar Wants Rohit Sharma To Be More Aggressive With His Bowling Changes

Jan 26, 2024, 4:15 PM

IND vs ENG: We Have Not Been Able To Accomplish, But I Think Time Will Come &#8211; Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Winning ICC Trophy Very Soon
IND vs ENG: We Have Not Been Able To Accomplish, But I Think Time Will Come – Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Winning ICC Trophy Very Soon

Jan 26, 2024, 1:48 PM

Joe Root Removes Sachin Tendulkar From Peak Position In This India vs England Record
Joe Root Removes Sachin Tendulkar From Peak Position In This India vs England Record

Jan 26, 2024, 9:24 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy