Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is hopeful of putting a better performance in the third and final game of the T20 series against India after losing the 2nd T20 game on Sunday. The former Ireland skipper was brilliant with the bat for his side scoring 72 runs but went in vain as they failed to chase down the target in Dublin.

With 186 runs to chase, Ireland lost early wickets in the powerplay as Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker went without troubling the scoreboard, as the batters struggled against the good Indian bowling lineup with Andrew Balbirnie being the lone bright spot in the batting, with the middle order struggling to score runs for the team and at the end of the 20 overs Ireland were 152-8 to lose the game by 33 runs.

Speaking to the media after the team’s loss against India, Andrew Balbirnie praised the Indian team for their brilliant bowling in the 2nd game and the team is hopeful of putting in a better performance in the third and final T20 game and believes that they will have a good chance to beat the Indian side if they play to best of their abilities.

“They are a highly skilled bowling unit. Kind of disappointed. We are playing good cricket. Hopefully can put on a better show in the last game. Guys trying to hit it off the first ball. Hopefully, we can get over the line on Wednesday (3rd T20I). We feel we can beat them if we play better,” Andrew Balbirnie said.

Indian bowlers Praisdh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jasprit Bumrah were highly impressive for the Men in Blue as they picked up two wickets each in the game.

The Indian skipper bowled exceedingly well for the team, bowling at different phases of the innings including a wicket maiden in the final over of the innings.

Indian batters Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube were brilliant in the batting as they dominated the Ireland bowling throughout the game. They set up the innings very well before taking on the bowlers in the end overs to help the Indian side massive total of 185/6 at the end of the 20 overs, which eventually helped the Indian side to seal the series on Sunday.