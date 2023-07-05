Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the reason the Indian team reached West Indies two weeks before the Test series commences is that coach Rahul Dravid emphasizes preparing well.

India will begin their World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) with a two-Test series in West Indies which begins in Dominica on July 12 with the second Test starting in Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 20. The Indian team will also play three ODIs and five T20I matches in a full tour of the Caribbean.

Ashwin stressed the significance of them getting ready and acclimating to the circumstances in the Caribbean. He commended India’s head coach Rahul Dravid for making sure the squad always adheres to a sound procedure and believes it is one of the reasons India has recently been successful in Test matches on a consistent basis.

“We have come early for a 10-day window for our preparation to get rid of the jet lag. Our coach Rahul Dravid puts great emphasis on preparation. If we can take care of the preparation, the rest will take care of itself,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

India had won the Test series the last time they traveled to West Indies as well.

Very Exciting Time For Indian Cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin On New Faces In Indian Team

In addition, Ravichandran Ashwin discussed some of the newcomers to the Indian Test team and how thrilling it will be for the supporters to watch them perform. Among the new players on their squad for the West Indies series are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar.

He also expects Mukesh and Jaydev Unadkat to be a part of the transition in the pace bowling department.

He said: “There are a lot of new and exciting faces in the Indian camp. We have Mukesh Kumar and I feel Jaydev Unadkat will get a good run in the series. It is a very exciting time for Indian cricket.”

Team India is currently in Barbados for a preparatory camp after which they will travel to Dominica for the first Test.