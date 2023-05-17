Rajasthan Royals Bowling coach Lasith Malinga is highly impressed by young Indian fast-bowling sensation Mohsin Khan’s final overs against the renowned Mumbai Indians finisher in Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The left-arm pacer held his nerve in the final over to defend 11 runs against five-time champions.

The 24-year-old nailed his slow cutters and yorkers in the final over against Tim David and Cameron Green taking the pace off the ball to restrict the scoring areas of the batters, as they could not get a single boundary in the final over. In the penultimate over Naveen ul Haq concede 19 runs to put on their side, but Mohsin Khan bowled brilliantly to help register the 7th victory in the league stage.

Former Sri Lankan bowling legend Lasith Malinga, who has defended runs in the final over for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians during his playing days heaped praise on Mohsin Khan for his exceptional final overs stating that it was not easy even for an experienced bowler to defend such totals and predicted him as a player to watch out for the future for the Men in Blue.

“I’m impressed by the composure and patience shown by Mohsin Khan in that last over. Not an easy task even for an experienced bowler. Saw some really good performances from him in the last season as well. Definitely a one for the future,” Lasith Malinga about Mohsin Khan.

I’m impressed by the composure and patience shown by Mohsin Khan in that last over. Not an easy task even for an experienced bowler.👏

Saw some really good performances from him in the last season as well.

Definitely a one for the future✌️#LSGvMI #IPL2023 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) May 16, 2023

The 24-year-old performances were noted by cricket experts and was touted as the player to watch out for the Indian team in the future as he has shown the ability to bowl both with the new ball and in the death overs.

Mohsin Khan missed the majority of matches for LSG in their second IPL season as he recovered from a long-laying left shoulder injury. The left-arm medium pacer has bagged only a couple of wickets in three matches but is closely coming to his usual best winning the important game for LSG against MI.

The UP pacer played a key role in his KL Rahul-led team’s journey to the playoffs before losing out to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator game in iconic Eden Gardens. The left-arm pacer finished his maiden IPL season with an impressive 14 wickets from 9 games with an impressive economy rate of 5.96 in nine games.

With the victory against Rohit Sharma’s led side, Lucknow Super Giants have moved to the top 3 in the points table with 15 points from 13 games and will look to win their final game against Kolkata Knight Riders to secure the playoffs berth for the second consecutive time in the cash-rich league.