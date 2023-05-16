England pacer Jofra Archer will not be able to play any more cricket this summer including the Ashes after the ECB verified a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer’s early departure from his IPL tenure with the Mumbai Indians earlier this month after skipping the competition to see a specialist in Belgium prompted questions about his physical condition. Following a string of elbow and back issues, he had not played for England in almost two years before making a comeback for the team in South Africa earlier this year.

And now it’s official that he won’t play in any of this summer’s Ashes matches, which begin at Edgbaston on June 16 and end at the Kia Oval six weeks later. However, there is still a chance that he will be able to participate in England’s 50-over World Cup title defense when it starts in India in October.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than late,” ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key told ICC.

Archer is now set to undergo rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management.

Jofra Archer In IPL 2023 For Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer played five games for Mumbai Indians this IPL 2023 season, bowling his full quota in each game, picking up a couple of wickets, and conceding 9.5 runs per over. . In between, he flew to Belgium to meet the doctor about his elbow issues and despite playing one more game for MI after return, he was ruled out of the tournament and returned home.

Key defended the decision to let him play in the IPL, saying he wouldn’t have changed anything in the way Archer’s return has been managed.

Despite the fact that Archer will have missed the last three English summers due to this new setback, Key is still confident that he will don the England colors again. Although Key played his final Test for England in February 2021, he hasn’t completely dominated Test cricket in the future. He has played four ODIs and three T20Is in 2023.