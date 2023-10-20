NED vs SL Playing 11: Netherlands vs SL Playing 11, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On October 21, 2023, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will play in the 19th game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This confrontation promises to be a struggle of grit, talent, and resolve. In this article, we will talk about NED vs SL playing 11 for their upcoming encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket fans from all over the world will find this match fascinating because both teams have unique stories to share. After recently pulling off a miraculous victory over South Africa, the Netherlands team is significantly more confident going into this game.

They’ve shown glimpses of their potential at this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, and they’ll be eager to keep their game improving against Sri Lanka. On the other side, Sri Lanka has had a difficult time in the tournament and is still looking for their first win. They’ll be keen to reverse their situation and restart their campaign.

Let’s check out NED vs SL playing 11 today for their upcoming fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The NED vs SL playing 11 is as follows:

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana

NED vs SL Full Squads:

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

The top run-scorer for the NED vs SL Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 can be Scott Edwards for the Netherlands side and Kushal Mendis for the Sri Lankan side. If we talk about the leading wicket-takers in this game then for the Netherlands side it can be Dilshan Madushanka.

NED vs SL Match Details:

Match Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 19th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 21st at 10:30 am IST Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow Where to Watch Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar

NED vs SL Head to Head:

Sri Lanka has chosen to bat first in each of their five head-to-head ODI victories over the Netherlands, including their two triumphs in Zimbabwe during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The encounter between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had the following statistics and noteworthy performances:

Teams Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Netherland 5 0 5 Sri Lanka 5 5 0

NED vs SL Pitch Report:

The NED vs SL pitch report today is as follows: Recent IPL seasons have seen a slower, spinner-friendly pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The batters have struggled to pace their shots as a result. However, according to reports, the field has been rebuilt, therefore no information regarding the new surface is available.

NED vs SL Weather Report:

The NED vs SL pitch and weather report is as follows: With 46% humidity, the temperature will be close to 32°C. It is predicted that there will be 11 km/h winds. During the game, clouds are predicted, which might help pacer movement. There is no chance of rain during the performance.

