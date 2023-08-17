New Zealand is all set to tour Bangladesh which will be their first tour of the Asian nation after 10 years. The BlackCaps will play three ODIs and 2 Tests split before and after the ICC World Cup 2023.

Earlier, reports had suggested that a few members of the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) had visited Bangladesh to inspect the wicket, security, and venue facilities. it is learned that they were impressed with the facilities.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury said that they met the requirements of the NZC and was optimistic about hosting Tests in Sylhet as well.

“We are expected to host the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in November-December and this will be quite a big occasion for us as we will be hosting a Test match after five years. They (NZC representatives) are quite impressed with our facilities and it looks like we have met all their requirements,”he had told Cricbuzz then.

New Zealand To Play 3 Odis Before The ODI World Cup 2023 And Then Return For Two Tests

And now the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh has been confirmed as the Bangladesh Cricket Board unveiled the itinerary of New Zealand’s long-awaited tour. The white-ball series would hold significant importance for both teams in their preparations leading up to the World Cup.

The second leg of the tour comprises a two-match Test series which will be a part of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. The red-ball clashes will take place after the World Cup in November-December.

The tour is set to commence on 21 September, with all three ODIs scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The Test series is scheduled to start in late November. The venue for both Tests will be announced at a later time.

Itinerary of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh:

1st ODI: 21 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

2nd ODI: 23 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

3rd ODI: 26 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

1st Test: 28 November to 2 December, TBC

2nd Test: 6 to 10 December, TBC