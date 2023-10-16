SportzWiki Logo
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Looking To Lodge Complaint With ICC Regarding Poor Crowd Behaviour In India-Pakistan Game

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Looking To Lodge Complaint With ICC Regarding Poor Crowd Behaviour In India-Pakistan Game

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may get in touch with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behaviour of the spectators at the India-Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup game on Saturday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The majority of spectators at the event were Indian supporters, who reportedly made their presence known right away by shouting obscenities at Babar Azam when he spoke during the toss. The Men in Blue came over the top of the arch-rivals by seven wickets in Ahmedabad giving no real chance to the visiting team.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, was filled with supporters for the Men in Blue, and the Pakistani players may have felt the pressure during the high-stakes match in Ahmedabad as there were no Pakistan supporters for the team on the ground.

IND vs PAK 2023
IND vs PAK 2023 Credits: Twitter

In the video circulated on social media, religious chants were heard during the high-profile match between India and Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan reportedly faced taunts and abuse from the crowd on his way to the dressing room after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

According to the reports in the Telegraph, the Pakistan cricket board is unhappy with how its players were treated throughout the game. The case is currently being discussed by higher-ups at the bordering headquarters, and when PCB president Zaka Ashraf arrives in Lahore on Monday, a final decision will be made.

The intense game between India and Pakistan went beyond what was happening on the field. Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistani team, said after the game that the local fans had only chanted for India and questioned whether the match was under the control of the ICC or BCCI.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear ‘dil dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often tonight,” 

Mickey Arthur
Mickey Arthur Credits: Twitter

“They would love to be here and I am sure Indian cricket fans would love our supporters here as well. It was certainly unusual in that way. So it did not feel like a World Cup game, honestly,” Mickey Arthur said.

The Men in Blue were supported by a crowd that numbered close to 1,25,000 in the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, where the Pakistan players might have felt the pressure in the game with a lot of stakes in Ahmedabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

ICC

India National Cricket Team

Mickey Arthur

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

