Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Signs Agreement With ICC For Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Avinash T
Dec 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Signs Agreement With ICC For Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally signed the agreement for the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday. The signing of the bond between the two regulatory bodies took place in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) previously announced that each of the three formats of international cricket would have a distinct competition. However, in November 2021, the ICC declared that the Champions Trophy would return in 2025, with Pakistan hosting the event.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB, visited the ICC offices in Dubai, where he was accompanied by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall. The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously requested the Pakistan government to provide visitors from other countries with flawless security for the Champions Trophy.

In a recent discussion with Zaka Ashraf, Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured that security agencies will cooperate well and will make every effort to ensure the Champions Trophy is a successful tournament in Pakistan in 2025.

Zaka Ashraf With Jonathan Hall
Zaka Ashraf With Jonathan Hall Credits: Twitter

Except for India, all teams have recently played without any issues in Pakistan alongside many overseas players competing in the Pakistan Super League. As a result, it has been proposed that all future cricket matches be held in Pakistan unless an independent security agency raises and verifies a genuine security issue.

With the PCB now signing an agreement with the ICC to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, it remains to be seen what the Indian team's next steps will be. It will be intriguing to see if or not the BCCI allows the squad to travel to Pakistan for the event.

The Indian government, however, is unlikely to authorize the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan due to political tensions and security concerns between the two countries. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking into the potential of resolving the issue's political nature at the government level.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be the tournament's ninth edition. The ICC cancelled the event after Pakistan defeated India in the final in England in 2017. The event was just reinstated by the regulating organization. The Champions Trophy will be played for the first time in 8 years.

2025 Champions Trophy

ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

