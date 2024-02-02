PSL 2024: Pakistan Super League Franchise Reportedly Unhappy With Centrally Contracted Pakistan Players Playing In SPL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are reportedly unhappy with centrally contracted Pakistan players participating in the Sindh Premier League. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had previously prohibited contracted players from playing in such leagues.

The Sindh Premier League is currently underway in Karachi, and several PCB centrally contracted players, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tayyab Tahir, are taking part in it before the PSL.

However, this issue had arisen a few years ago when Wasim Khan was the CEO. On July 7, 2021, he informed PSL franchises via email that no contracted player would participate in such leagues.

When Pakistan Super League teams expressed concerns about centrally contracted players participating in the SPL, league commissioner Naila Bhatti responded via email responded that the management committee had agreed that no centrally contracted players would compete in the Sindh league. Players who are on domestic or PCB duty would also be unable to attend the tournament.

Furthermore, no franchise may use a half-name that is similar to the name of a PSL team. The board will monitor anti-corruption issues and examine event timing.

However, some claims remain unfulfilled because some centrally contracted players are still competing in the Sindh Premier League. As a result, the board has postponed the final of the department’s first-class President Trophy event. Though the final date has been revealed, it will need to be amended.

The PSL is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks. Dissatisfied franchises aim to protest this infringement of PCB’s pledge. Players who want high PSL fees are currently playing in Karachi for lower earnings.

The two-year media rights for the PSL were acquired for $450,000 (about Rs. 1.26 billion), with the first year costing $225,000 (roughly Rs. 63 crores). According to PCB, the value of HBL PSL Global Media Rights increased by 41% over the previous year.

This time, the media rights for only the ninth and tenth editions of the league were sold, whereas previously, the Pakistan team and HBL PSL matches were included in the worldwide media rights.

The event will commence on February 17 in Lahore, with the Lahore Qalandars being the reigning champions. Pakistan Super League teams will assemble on February 12, with practice sessions lasting until the 16th of February, and matches will begin the following day.