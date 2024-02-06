Ritika Sajdeh Hits Out After Mark Boucher Says Removing Rohit Sharma As MI Captain Was A ‘Cricketing Decision’

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of India star Rohit Sharma, has hit back at Mark Boucher for his comments in a recent interview where he talked about Mumbai Indians’ captaincy saga.

The five-time IPL champions sensationally replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming season. Rohit Sharma was leading the side since 2013 and led them to a record five titles. While he could not take the team to the final in the last three seasons, he was expected to be in charge of the team for at IPL 2024.

However, things changed drastically after Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. Despite enjoying a stellar stint with Gujarat Titans, the India allrounder decided to rejoin his former IPL team before being made the captain. Mumbai Indians have been facing severe criticism for their decision to sack Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Ritika Sajdeh hits out:

In a recent interview, Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher explained the reason behind the franchise’s decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain. The former South Africa wicketkeeper insisted that it was ‘purely a cricketing decision’. He stated that the burden of captaincy has affected Rohit’s performance as a batsman in recent times.

“I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it’s a transition phase. A lot of people don’t understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs,” Mark Boucher said on Smash Sports podcast.

“One thing I did pick up with Ro (Rohit) is that he is a fantastic guy. I mean he’s been captaining for ages and he’s done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there’s just cameras in it and he’s so busy and he hasn’t had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he’s done well as a captain.

“And I just thought you know when we’re speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it without the hype of being a captain,” he added.

Boucher’s comments, however, have not gone down well with Ritika Sajdeh. She publicly reacted to the comments, making it clear that not all is well between the player and the franchise. Reacting to Boucher’s comments on Instagram, Ritika Sajdeh wrote: “So many things wrong with this…”