Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, after veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced he will leave Barcelona this summer, with the player apparently considering a transfer to the MLS or the Saudi Pro League. Earlier this month, the midfielder notified Barcelona of his desire to end his career at Camp Nou.

Despite Xavi’s efforts to persuade him to stay for another season, he has refused, preferring to seek a new challenge, forcing the club to look for a successor. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are interested in Joshua Kimmich, who is pondering leaving the Allianz Arena following the surprising departure of Julian Nagelsmann in March.

Joshua Kimmich move difficult for Barcelona following Lewandowski fiasco

According to MD, Joshua Kimmich is seeking for a fresh challenge this summer, following the unexpected dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann in March. Kimmich is pondering a change of environment for next season after struggling on a personal level in a dressing room that has been challenging at times this season.

Barcelona is one of the clubs that might suit both the player and the club. With Sergio Busquets on his way out, Joshua Kimmich might be one of the few players who can allay fears about how the team would do without him. Xavi Hernandez is a fan, and he has a great friendship with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Germany locker room.

The 28-year-old has a wealth of experience and great skill, and he currently heads the German national squad. However, the signing of Robert Lewandowski has strained Barcelona’s relationship with Bayern, and the Bavarian giants may compel them to pay a premium for the dissatisfied midfielder, who is worth at roughly €45 million.

Mundo Deportivo also claim Kimmich would be less expensive than a deal for Martin Zubimendi, who has been on the radars of the newly crowned La Liga champions for quite a while, and has a €60 million release clause. They add out that Bayern does not prefer to keep dissatisfied players, therefore Kimmich might be made available for roughly €45 million, citing previous examples such as David Alaba, Toni Kroos, and Robert Lewandowski.

Furthermore, Manchester City are also linked with Joshua Kimmich, highlighting that not only do they appear to be losing Ilkay Gundogan in the summer, but Pep Guardiola is one of the managers who changed the Bayern midfielder’s career, giving him his chance in the first team and putting him back into midfield.

There appears to be little motive for Bayern to compete for a player with two years remaining on his contract, and even less with Barcelona after the Catalan club acted unprofessionally according to the Bavarians in their pursuit of Lewandowski. Nonetheless, if cash-strapped Barcelona pull-off Joshua Kimmich’s signing, they will be well on their way to enjoying a fantastic summer.