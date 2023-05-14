Manchester City, on Sunday (May 14), took another step closer to the Premier League title with a thumping 3-0 win over Everton at the Goodison Park. The architect of the win was in-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The former Borussia Dortmund man scored two stunning goals while providing one assist to lead City’s charge towards another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola’s side will be able to defend their title and clinch it for the third time in a row if they win two of their remaining three games. As of now, they are leading Arsenal by 4 points with 3 games to go.

Ilkay Gundogan stars for Manchester City:

Ilkay Gundogan easily overshadowed all the other players on the field with his sensational performance at Everton. The German midfielder scored a wonder goal with a sublime flick to give City the lead. Two minutes later, he turned provider for Erling Haaland before putting the game to bed early in the second half by scoring the third with a glorious free kick.

The first goal was definitely one of the best of the ongoing seasons. Not many had expected him to score in that way after Riyad Mahrez floated a cross from the right flank. He received the ball on his thigh before flicking it inside the goal with the outside of his boot and while facing the wrong way. Jordan Pickford made a full length dive but the ball was so perfectly placed that he could do nothing.

Just two minutes later, Gundogan registered another assist. In the 51st minute, he curled in a beautiful freekick to all but seal the game for his side. And as Gundogan ran riot on the field, the footballing world was quick to lavish praise on the star who many think is underrated.

Here are some of the reactions to Ilkay Gundogan’s performance:

Ilkay Gündogan is definitely one of the most underrated players of the last decade IMO. Always delivering when pressure is high and top performances are needed. Future still open as Barça are pushing to sign him and City are waiting but… What a leader, what a player. ✨🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/IIvka5iDwC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2023

Gundogan in the final stages of every season pic.twitter.com/2mhTInpYqg — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 14, 2023

300th appearance for Manchester City and topped it off with 2 goals and an assist. Ilkay Gundogan you’ve done wonders to this club pic.twitter.com/KrqJxB9yfF — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) May 14, 2023

It’s about time we have a conversation about Ilkay Gundogan… What a player. pic.twitter.com/eqBtZZdCBV — george (@StokeyyG2) May 14, 2023

Ilkay Gundogan’s last 3 games: ⚽⚽ vs. Leeds

🅰️ vs. Real Madrid

⚽🅰️ vs. Everton My F**king Captain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PTgpZlu5R3 — City Chief (@City_Chief) May 14, 2023

WOW. WOW. WOW. GET HIM THIS CONTRACT, WHATEVER HE WANTS. ILKAY GUNDOGAN IS THE GUY!!! — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 14, 2023

If Gundogan had the Premier League career he’s had for any other top 6 club we’d be calling him a Prem all time great midfielder. Technically perfect, ultra consistent, and a silent assassin in front of goal. What a resume as well. — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) May 14, 2023

Title race Gundogan we cannoh compete — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) May 14, 2023

Gundogan is one of the most complete midfielders I’ve seen, and I don’t say this lightly. Barça have been trying to sign him since 2016 (possibly even prior), but it’s definitely not too late. He continues to age like fine wine! — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) May 14, 2023

