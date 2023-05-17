During Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg, Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo appeared to be hit in the back by a Luton Town supporter. Luton Town defeated Sunderland 2-0 at Kenilworth Road to take one step closer to the Premier League.

Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer goals helped erase a 2-1 lead from the first leg at the Stadium of Light, in which Amad scored his 14th and final goal of the season. In Saturday’s Wembley Stadium final, the Hatters will meet either Middlesbrough or Coventry City for the chance to return to the English top flight for the first time since 1992.

Video footage captures Amad Diallo being hit by Luton fan

However, Luton’s victorious night versus Sunderland was overshadowed by dismal footage shared on social media. Amad Diallo seems to get slapped in the back by a Luton supporter as he attempts to grab the ball from the crowd for a throw-in.

The fan in question then angrily gestures at the 20-year-old forward, who has been booed throughout the game as one of Tony Mowbray’s main threats. Despite Sunderland’s play-off defeat, Amad Diallo is likely to return to the Premier League for Manchester United next season.

This season, the Ivory Coast international has wowed supporters on Wearside with 14 goals and four assists in 42 outings. Amad Diallo hasn’t played competitively for United since December 2021, when he was on loan at Rangers before joining the Black Cats for the season.

Amad Diallo getting punched in the back by a Luton fan last night… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👊 pic.twitter.com/by4YchHk7A — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 17, 2023

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, has made it plain that Amad has worked his way into his plans, giving a new dimension to his dynamic attacking ranks. Ten Hag responded when asked if Amad was on his mind ahead of preseason:

“Yes, of course. We loan such players to let them develop and make progress. To bring them back… that is the aim of a loan. We are really strong on them on the matter of the way we mentor them, and so we follow them, and we have communication through all the season, especially [technical director] Darren Fletcher.

“He invests a lot in such processes, and the aim is to bring them back as a better player and with better experience.”

Amad Diallo was active on social media following the Luton game, confirming his return to Old Trafford in time for next season. Some Sunderland fans had hoped Amad’s tenure in the North-East would be extended for another season, but according to the man himself, their love affair has come to an end. The winger posted a farewell message, which read:

“Hi guys, I know you are sad, we all are. a group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team. No regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS.”