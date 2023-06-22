SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Premier League

&#8216;Erling Haaland Is Haunted By Roy Keane&#8217;
‘Erling Haaland Is Haunted By Roy Keane’

Jun 22, 2023, 3:44 PM

Model Facing Prison Sentence After Sleeping With Chelsea Star Star Mason Mount Before Harassing Him
Model Facing Prison Sentence After Sleeping With Chelsea Star Star Mason Mount Before Harassing Him

Jun 20, 2023, 3:11 PM

Top 5 Richest England Footballers
Top 5 Richest England Footballers

Jun 20, 2023, 9:46 AM

Mason Greenwood In As Manchester United Release List Of Retained Players For Next Season
Mason Greenwood In As Manchester United Release List Of Retained Players For Next Season

Jun 16, 2023, 5:48 PM

Premier League 2023/24 Schedule: Manchester City To Start Title Defence Against Burnley
Premier League 2023/24 Schedule: Manchester City To Start Title Defence Against Burnley

Jun 15, 2023, 2:27 PM

Roman Abramovich Living A Secret Life After Selling Chelsea Following Sanctions As Details Emerge
Roman Abramovich Living A Secret Life After Selling Chelsea Following Sanctions As Details Emerge

Jun 15, 2023, 8:30 AM

Watch: Erling Haaland Hilariously Taunt Rival Clubs By Singing The &#8216;Only One Song He Wanted To Sing&#8217; At Parade
Watch: Erling Haaland Hilariously Taunt Rival Clubs By Singing The ‘Only One Song He Wanted To Sing’ At Parade

Jun 14, 2023, 8:47 AM

Married Premier League Star Involved In Extra-Marital Affair With Influencer, Pays Her £20,000 For Abortion
Married Premier League Star Involved In Extra-Marital Affair With Influencer, Pays Her £20,000 For Abortion

Jun 3, 2023, 4:31 PM

Liverpool Legend Could Make A Sensational Return To Anfield Ahead Of Next Season
Liverpool Legend Could Make A Sensational Return To Anfield Ahead Of Next Season

Jun 2, 2023, 6:33 PM

Anthony Taylor&#8217;s Scared Daughter In Tears As Roma Fans Manhandle Referee After Europa League Final Loss
Anthony Taylor’s Scared Daughter In Tears As Roma Fans Manhandle Referee After Europa League Final Loss

Jun 2, 2023, 6:01 PM

Five Men Sentenced To 30 Years Jail For Illegal Streaming Of Premier League Matches
Five Men Sentenced To 30 Years Jail For Illegal Streaming Of Premier League Matches

May 31, 2023, 5:02 PM

Neymar Wants To Leave PSG For Only One Premier League Club
Neymar Wants To Leave PSG For Only One Premier League Club

May 31, 2023, 1:31 PM

Enraged At Mauricio Pochettino&#8217;s Chelsea Move Tottenham Fan Burns Argentine&#8217;s Book And Blasts Him As &#8216;F***ing Turncoat&#8217;
Enraged At Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea Move Tottenham Fan Burns Argentine’s Book And Blasts Him As ‘F***ing Turncoat’

May 30, 2023, 7:56 PM

Fans In The &#8216;Awe&#8217; Of OnlyFans Star GreenGirlBella After She Attends Arsenal&#8217;s Final Game Of The Season With The Gunners&#8217; Home Kit Painted On Her Naked Body
Fans In The ‘Awe’ Of OnlyFans Star GreenGirlBella After She Attends Arsenal’s Final Game Of The Season With The Gunners’ Home Kit Painted On Her Naked Body

May 30, 2023, 3:41 PM

Fans Lambast 12th Placed Chelsea &#8216;Who Have Found Their Level&#8217; After Mocking Relegated Club
Fans Lambast 12th Placed Chelsea ‘Who Have Found Their Level’ After Mocking Relegated Club

May 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Former Premier League Star Gets Into A Heated Argument And Punches Fan For Racially Abusing Teammate
Former Premier League Star Gets Into A Heated Argument And Punches Fan For Racially Abusing Teammate

May 29, 2023, 2:11 PM

Premier League, Serie A, La Liga &#8211; Football On TV, What To Watch Today, Tomorrow And For The Weekend In India
Premier League, Serie A, La Liga – Football On TV, What To Watch Today, Tomorrow And For The Weekend In India

May 26, 2023, 8:42 PM

Erling Haaland Won&#8217;t Be Punished For Swearing On Live TV During Man City Title Celebrations Despite Wayne Rooney’s Suspension &#8211; Here&#8217;s Why
Erling Haaland Won’t Be Punished For Swearing On Live TV During Man City Title Celebrations Despite Wayne Rooney’s Suspension – Here’s Why

May 23, 2023, 5:29 PM

Riyad Mahrez Laughs He Is &#8216;Killing&#8217; An Arsenal Player By Constant Messaging After The Gunners Bottled The Premier League Title For Manchester City
Riyad Mahrez Laughs He Is ‘Killing’ An Arsenal Player By Constant Messaging After The Gunners Bottled The Premier League Title For Manchester City

May 23, 2023, 11:57 AM

&#8216;I Have Full Belief In It&#8217; &#8211; Liverpool&#8217;s Resurrecting Star High On Confidence As He Fires Warning To An Ambitious Aston Villa Ahead Of Anfield Clash
‘I Have Full Belief In It’ – Liverpool’s Resurrecting Star High On Confidence As He Fires Warning To An Ambitious Aston Villa Ahead Of Anfield Clash

May 22, 2023, 6:18 PM

&#8216;Kim Kardashian Curse Strikes Again&#8217;, &#8216;Hope She&#8217;s Banished From The Emirates&#8217; &#8211; Angry Arsenal Fans Blame ‘Kardashian Curse’ For Premier League Title Collapse
‘Kim Kardashian Curse Strikes Again’, ‘Hope She’s Banished From The Emirates’ – Angry Arsenal Fans Blame ‘Kardashian Curse’ For Premier League Title Collapse

May 22, 2023, 3:20 PM

Mauricio Pochettino To Take Charge At Old Trafford Ahead Of Chelsea Appointment As Lampard Reveals Erling Haaland Regret
Mauricio Pochettino To Take Charge At Old Trafford Ahead Of Chelsea Appointment As Lampard Reveals Erling Haaland Regret

May 20, 2023, 3:48 PM

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 19, 2023, 9:38 PM

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 19, 2023, 9:38 PM

Tottenham vs Brentford: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Tottenham vs Brentford: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 19, 2023, 9:38 PM

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 19, 2023, 9:38 PM

Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich &#8211; Three Of Europe&#8217;s Top Five Leagues Could Get Their Winners This Weekend
Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich – Three Of Europe’s Top Five Leagues Could Get Their Winners This Weekend

May 19, 2023, 2:13 PM

Piers Morgan Believes Arsenal Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Have Won Them The Premier League Title
Piers Morgan Believes Arsenal Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Have Won Them The Premier League Title

May 17, 2023, 1:54 PM

Liverpool To Face Bayern Munich, Premier League Rivals In Pre-Season As The Reds&#8217; Preparation Plans For New Season Are Confirmed
Liverpool To Face Bayern Munich, Premier League Rivals In Pre-Season As The Reds’ Preparation Plans For New Season Are Confirmed

May 16, 2023, 3:11 PM

Liverpool To Finish In Top Four? Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table
Liverpool To Finish In Top Four? Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table

May 16, 2023, 2:50 PM

Manchester City&#8217;s Aymeric Laporte Posts Hilarious Message After Arsenal Surrender Premier League Title Race With Brighton Loss
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte Posts Hilarious Message After Arsenal Surrender Premier League Title Race With Brighton Loss

May 16, 2023, 1:01 PM

Gary Neville Points Out Oleksandr Zinchenko&#8217;s Behaviour As He Explains Reason Behind Arsenal&#8217;s Title Collapse
Gary Neville Points Out Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Behaviour As He Explains Reason Behind Arsenal’s Title Collapse

May 16, 2023, 12:54 PM

Jurgen Klopp Is Back With The Mind Games As He Talks About Top-Four Race
Jurgen Klopp Is Back With The Mind Games As He Talks About Top-Four Race

May 15, 2023, 11:25 PM

Breaking: Serie A Winner Agrees Move To Manchester United: Report
Breaking: Serie A Winner Agrees Move To Manchester United: Report

May 15, 2023, 8:12 PM

&#8216;Give Him Whatever He Wants&#8217;: Fans Go Wild After Underrated Manchester City Star&#8217;s Unbelievable Display Against Everton
‘Give Him Whatever He Wants’: Fans Go Wild After Underrated Manchester City Star’s Unbelievable Display Against Everton

May 14, 2023, 8:58 PM

Mason Mount &#8216;Seduced&#8217; By Jurgen Klopp&#8217;s Speech As He Continues To Be Linked With Liverpool
Mason Mount ‘Seduced’ By Jurgen Klopp’s Speech As He Continues To Be Linked With Liverpool

May 14, 2023, 8:03 PM

Golden Glove Winner 2022/23: David de Gea Seals Second Golden Glove After Clean Sheet Against Wolves
Golden Glove Winner 2022/23: David de Gea Seals Second Golden Glove After Clean Sheet Against Wolves

May 13, 2023, 11:12 PM

Erik ten Hag Creates History After Manchester United&#8217;s Impressive Win Over Wolves
Erik ten Hag Creates History After Manchester United’s Impressive Win Over Wolves

May 13, 2023, 10:28 PM

Two Biggest Hideous Twins: Chelsea Fans Slam Edouard Mendy For Horror Performance After He Replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga
Two Biggest Hideous Twins: Chelsea Fans Slam Edouard Mendy For Horror Performance After He Replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga

May 13, 2023, 9:44 PM

Watch: Scary Moment As Eddie Howe Escapes Nasty Incident After Leeds Fan Invades Pitch And Pushes Him
Watch: Scary Moment As Eddie Howe Escapes Nasty Incident After Leeds Fan Invades Pitch And Pushes Him

May 13, 2023, 7:47 PM

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 12, 2023, 9:50 PM

Manchester United vs Wolves: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Manchester United vs Wolves: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 12, 2023, 4:33 PM

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

May 12, 2023, 4:19 PM

Premier League, Serie A, La Liga Football On TV: What To Watch Today, Tomorrow And For The Weekend In India
Premier League, Serie A, La Liga Football On TV: What To Watch Today, Tomorrow And For The Weekend In India

May 11, 2023, 7:49 PM

Premier League Player Who Could Achieve Unique Feat Of Relegation And Promotion In The Same Season
Premier League Player Who Could Achieve Unique Feat Of Relegation And Promotion In The Same Season

May 10, 2023, 4:23 AM

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Mo Salah And The Race For The 2022/23 Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Mo Salah And The Race For The 2022/23 Premier League Golden Boot

May 9, 2023, 3:33 PM

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Top-Four As Battle Between Manchester United And Liverpool Looks Set To Go Down To The Wire
Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Top-Four As Battle Between Manchester United And Liverpool Looks Set To Go Down To The Wire

May 8, 2023, 8:52 PM

Eagle-Eyed Fans Are Convinced Manchester United Players Are Done With De Gea Howlers After Spotting Marcus Rashford&#8217;s Helpless Reaction In West Ham Defeat
Eagle-Eyed Fans Are Convinced Manchester United Players Are Done With De Gea Howlers After Spotting Marcus Rashford’s Helpless Reaction In West Ham Defeat

May 8, 2023, 2:32 PM

1210Next

Latest premier-league News

The Premier League or the English Premier League (EPL) is the apex of the English football league system. A total of 20 teams participate in it every season. One of the most popular football leagues of the world, the EPL operates on a system of promotion and relegation. Every season, the three bottom ranked teams are relegated from the league and are replaced by three teams from the English Football League (EFL). The premier league season usually starts in August and ends in May. Each of the 20 teams play a total of 38 games. Each team play all the 19 other teams twice on home and away basis.

EPL history:

The first season of the Premier League took place in 1992. The Premier League was established after the English First Division clubs believed that a radical restructuring of football was needed. The Premier League superseded the first division of the Football League as the top level of football in England. On 20 February 1992, the 22 First Division clubs resigned from the Football League en masse and three months later, on 27 May, the Premier League was established as a limited company. The inaugural season of the league started on 15 August 1992 with a total of 22 teams competing. The 22 participating teams of the inaugural Premier League season were - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon. Of the abovementioned 22 teams, only six have managed to be ever-present in the Premier League so far -Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Later at the end of the 1994/95 season, the number of participating clubs in the league was reduced to 20 from 22. It was achieved by relegating four clubs and promoting only two. The decision to start the Premier League has definitely paid off. As of now, it is the world’s richest league in terms of money and is also the most popular football league on the planet.

Competition format:

A total of 20 clubs participate in a Premier League season. During the course of the season, each club plays the others twice on home and away basis. Overall, each team plays 38 games during the season. Teams receive three points for a win and one point for a draw while no point is given for a loss. Points are the first factor to decide the rankings of the teams. If the points fail to differentiate between the teams then goal difference and goals scored come into play. If still no difference is created, the teams are deemed to occupy the same position. However, if there is a tie for the championship, for relegation, or for qualification to other competitions, the head-to-head record between the tied teams is taken into consideration. If that remains equal too, a play-off match at a neutral venue becomes the tie-breaker.

Promotion and relegation rules:

Three teams each from the Premier League and the EFL Championship switch the leagues due to the existing promotion and regulation rules. The three lowest placed teams in the Premier League are relegated to the Championship. On the other hand, the top two teams from the Championship gain a direct promotion to the Premier League. The third team gains the promotion after a series of play-offs involving the third, fourth, fifth and sixth placed clubs.

Most successful clubs:

Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League, having won the title 13 times. They are followed by Manchester City who have won the title six times. With five titles, Chelsea are the third most successful Premier League club. Arsenal are at the fourth spot with three titles to their name. Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are the only clubs to have won multiple Premier League titles so far. Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Liverpool, on the other hand, have won the title once so far.
Club Titles Winning seasons
Manchester United 13 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Manchester City 6 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
Chelsea 5 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17
Arsenal 3 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
Blackburn Rovers 1 1994–95
Leicester City 1 2015–16
Liverpool 1 2019–20
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links