Wanda Nara’s recent hot Instagram post had husband Mauro Icardi drooling over it. The Argentine model has amassed a fan following base of 16.2 million Instagram followers as a result of to her daring social media posts. Her most recent post was no exception.

Nara shared a towel-clad selfie with her nearly 17 million Instagram followers. Wanda was pictured in it, wrapped in nothing but a towel, showing off her cleavage after a shower. Mauro Icardi, who was recently linked with a shock deal to Fulham, took to the comments section to offer his opinions.

Mauro Icardi couldn’t control his feelings after watching wife Wanda’s hot post

Taking to her comments sections, Mauro Icardi made his feelings bold on Wanda Nara’s revealing Instagram post. Wanda, who can be seen wrapped only in the shower towel and nothing else, attracted over 4 million likes for the photo. And no surprise amongst them was her husband, who not only liked the post, but also dropped a comment.

The Galatasaray forward simply typed: “🤤🥰.”

This is not the first time Wanda Nara has astonished her fans. Mauro Icardi recently startled fans by taking a topless photo with Wanda, evidently anxious to indicate that the couple’s relationship is reviving after their breakup last year. The Instagram post was captioned by the Argentine attacker:

“It’s not my fault that I like you; it’s your fault for having everything that I love.”

The relationship of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi is a controversial as well as hot issue among football fans. Prior to the current blossoming of love between the two, Wanda had confirmed her split from Icardi last year. She had accused him of cheating on her and having an affair with another lady.

The PSG striker attempted to be cool and loving in the face of the crisis. He responded to the rumours and her wife’s statement by posting a photo of the two of them together. He wished his wife a wonderful Mother’s Day. Another argument erupted when Wanda uploaded another photo on social media of her hand without her wedding ring this time.

After a few days, it appeared like the couple had settled their disagreement and reconciled when Icardi posted a heartfelt homage to Nara with a gorgeous image of themselves on Instagram. He captioned it: “Thank you my love for continuing to believe in this beautiful family.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Fulham are currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Mauro Icardi, who signed a loan deal with Galatasaray last summer. The Cottagers have been impressed with the striker’s 15 goals and 7 assists in just 20 league appearances for the Turkish side. The transfer agreement could result in Wanda Nara, attending Craven Cottage games the next season.