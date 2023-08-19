AEW Dynamite is holding Fyter Fest next week as the themed-edition spree will continue with its second night. Once again, a loaded card has been announced for that episode with multiple matches.

During AEW Rampage this week, it was announced that Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix will be competing in a match next week on AEW Dynamite in one of the co-main-events of the show. The match was promoted with a special video package to get the needed promotions.

Jack Perry already announced last week that he will retire the FTW Title on AEW Dynamite next week, and that segment is going to be one of the much anticipated moments for the show. Things may not be that easy for the reigning heel champion as former ECW veterans like Taz and RVD will be in attendance and they’d like to intervene.

Swerve Strickland and AR Fox have also been announced to be teaming up to take on Nick Wayne and Darby Allin. This will allow Strickland and his cohort to gain some momentum before they head into All In for a mega match. On that PPV night, Sting will team up with Allin against Fox and Strickland in London on August 27th.

AEW Dynamite: MJF and Adam Cole to be interviewed by Renee Paquette

Popular journalist figure Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young of the WWE will interview MJF and Adam Cole about their scheduled AEW World Title match at All In. Things have been interesting between the two and it’d be interesting to see if there’d be any fallouts between them on AEW Dynamite.

Also, Aussie Open will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Hardys on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest. This title defense comes just days before AEW All In where they are set to defend those titles against MJF and Cole during the Zero Hour of the pay-per-view event.

Skye Blue and Ruby Soho will compete in a singles match on AEW Dynamite. This comes after Soho and Storm distracted Blue to allow Saraya to get the pinfall win over Blue for a championship shot at All In.

Also, a huge six-man tag team match is scheduled for this Wednesday night on AEW’s flagship programming as The Elite takes on Juice Robinson and The Gunns. Plus, Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will have a contract signing segment while The Young Bucks and FTR will have a face-to-face confrontation before competing at All In.

