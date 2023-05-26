WrestleMania 40 is definitely going to be the biggest WWE event of 2024. It is announced for April 6 and 7 of next year. Much like the previous four WrestleMania events, the next WrestleMania will be a two night event as well. Expectations have already started to reach sky.

Even though, nearly a year left before the big show finally takes place, rumours have already started to spread regarding this event. Previously, we have heard rumours of Cody Rhodes facing Gunther in the main event of the biggest show of WWE show which could potentially feature the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. This could definitely be a huge match.

Rumour Roundup: WrestleMania 40 Set To Make History With Three Huge Women’s Matces

Recently, some new rumoured matches for WrestleMania 40 have started to spread on the world of pro wrestling where not one, not two, but three huge women’s matches have been rumoured for the event. The rumours have believed to be started from a recent Instagram post made by wrestling.killer.

The three rumoured matches are Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair. These matches sound nothing less than dream matches. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler is yet to create hype like the other two but there is plenty of time to make it look greater.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley Is Rumoured For WrestleMania 40 Along With Two More Big Matches

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley is definitely a dream match if this actually happens, this will not be the first time. These two athletes have faced each other before. The only match they went toe to toe took place at NXT back in 2019. But it could not be concluded as Shayna Baszler and her faction mates attacked the duo and the match went to double disqualification.

The other rumoured match that will definitely take place sooner or later is Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair. “The Queen” is also heavily rumoured to end the reign of Bianca Belair. But we are not sure if we have to wait till WrestleMania 40. The match could take place as anything is not confirmed yet.

One more match that will definitely take place sooner or later is, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. The match was even teased in a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. WrestleMania 40 would be an amazing event to book this amazing match. However, there is no rumour of this match for the event yet.