Joe had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. He earned massive success in TNA Wrestling and won multiple prestigious championships including the TNA World Heavyweight title. He has also been a two times WWE United States champion in WWE and also a three times NXT champion.

Samoa Joe Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Joe is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 282 lbs. He was born on March 17, 1979 and currently the former two times WWE United States champion is 44 year old. He is currently active in All Elite Wrestling and he is one of the top stars of the promotion. He has also won multiple championships from the mentioned promotion.

Samoa Joe: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Samoa Joe Early Life

Joe was born on March 17, 1979 and currently the former three times NXT champion is 44 year old. Orange County, California is the place where Samoa Joe born. Joe performed in “Tiare Productions” which is a Polynesian dance troupe and was founded by his parents in 1965. He also performed in the opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Who is Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a 44 year old American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions in all over the world including WWE and TNA Wrestling. He has also won loads of big Championship like TNA World Heavyweight title and WWE United States title. Currently he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Samoa Joe WWE Debut

Joe worked in WWE back in 1999 at the developmental territory of the promotion where he had a feud with John Cena. He made his main roster debut back in 2001 in an episode of WWE Jakked where he faced former WWE Light Heavyweight champion. He had been treated as a jobber in this match and needless to say, he lost the match.

Professional Wrestling Career

WWE Development Territory

Joe started his professional wrestling career back in 1999. Soon after joining the wrestling world, he got the opportunity to work in Ultimate Pro Wrestling which was the then WWE development territory. It was a California based developmental affiliate of the promotion. In the mentioned brand he had a feud with his real life good friend John Cena.

Independent Circuit

He also worked in other promotions which were mostly independent circuit ones and he started to become pretty successful in the indies. He also won a number of championships from the independent circuit. In 2001 he went to Japan and started working in Shinya Hashimoto’s Pro Wrestling Zero-One promotion. He remained active in the mentioned Japanese promotion for a couple of years.

In 2001, Joe made a number of main roster appearances in WWE which is not much remembered by wrestling fans. One of his matches was against the former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Essa Rios in an episode of WWE Jakked. Joe worked as a jobber in this match and Rios defeated him pretty easily. This match is still available on YouTube.

Ring Of Honor

From 2001 to 2005, he remained active on the independent circuit. In 2002 he joined the newly opened professional wrestling promotion Ring Of Honor. He turned out to be one of the biggest stars of Ring of honor as he won multiple championships from the promotion. He worked in the promotion until 2007 regularly and after that he returned to the promotion on an irregular basis.

TNA Wrestling

In 2005 he joined TNA Wrestling where he had been treated as one of the top stars of the promotion. Upon joining the promotion, he started an undefeated streak which continued for a couple of years. This was the first time he had been treated as a serious deal by any top promotion and he was one of the fewest superstars that TNA Wrestling promoted.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name: Samoa Joe
Nick Names: The Samoan Submission Machine, The Samoan Suplex Machine, The Destroyer
Profession(s): Professional Wrestler
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 282 lbs.
Relationship Status: Married
Net Worth: $8 Million
Eye Color: Hazel
Hair Color: Black
Wrestling Debut: 1999
Signature Moves: Samoan Drop, Powerslam, Uranage, STJoe, Multiple suplex variations
Finishing Move(s): Coquina Clutch, Muscle Buster
Theme Song: Coliseum Clash (AEW)

Samoa Joe Net Worth & Salary

Joe is indeed one of the top stars in the wrestling world today and he is also one of the biggest attractions of All Elite Wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $8 million. Sources also report that he earns something around $800,000 as his annual salary from AEW.

Samoa Joe Family

Joe was born on March 17, 1979 in Orange County, California in a well established family. His parents formed a Polynesian dance troupe named “Tiare Productions” in 1965. Joe performed for this dance group during his childhood and he also performed in the opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Championships and Accomplishments

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (3 times), WWE United States Championship (2 times), Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2015) – with Finn Bálor Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW TNT Championship (2 times) Natural Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CBS Sports – Commentator of the Year (2020), Smack Talker of the Year (2018) GWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI Feud of the Year (2007) vs. Kurt Angle, PWI Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2006), Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2006 and 2008 GHC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Magnus NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Keiji Sakoda ROH Pure Championship (1 time), ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH Triple Crown Champion, ROH Hall of Fame (class of 2022) SoCal Uncensored – Rookie of the Year (2000) TNA Television Championship (1 time), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – by himself (1 time) and with Magnus (1 time), TNA X Division Championship (5 times), King of the Mountain (2008), Super X Cup (2005), TNA Turkey Bowl (2007), TNA Grand Slam Champion, TNA Triple Crown Champion, TNA Year End Awards (6 times) TWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time) UPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), UPW No Holds Barred Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Brawler (2005, 2006), Most Outstanding Wrestler (2005), Most Outstanding Wrestler (2005) Records Two times WWE United States Champion, record three times NXT Champion, one time TNA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Joe has a great relationship with his fellow professional wrestlers CM Punk, Homicide, Christopher Daniels, AJ Styles, and Rob Van Dam. When Joe was active in the developmental territory of WWE, he became friends with his fellow wrestler John Cena. The duo has great friendships with each other and also had a rivalry during their developmental days.

Personal Information Table

Samoa Joe Real Name / Full Name Nuufolau Joel Seanoa Birth Date March 17, 1979 Samoa Joe Age 44 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Orange County, California Nationality American Hometown Orange County, California School/College/University Ocean View High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Samoa Joe Ethnicity Polynesian Current Residence Orange County, California Hobbies * Samoa Joe Tattoo *

Samoa Joe Movies and TV Shows

Joe never considered acting as a professional wrestling career and his focus always remained on professional wrestling. However, he appeared in a couple of television series. He gave voice over to the famous television series Transformers: Power of the Primes. He also appeared in the Twisted Metal television series in 2023.

Samoa Joe Wife

Joe is currently married to her long time girlfriend Jessica Seanoa. The couple got married in 2007 and they are still living together. It is reported that Jessica is currently 33 year old. But there is no information available on what she does for a living since she is pretty much quiet about her personal life.

Main Event Success

Success in TNA

Joe remained active in TNA Wrestling for a decade and he had been one of the biggest stars of the promotion. His feud with Kurt Angle is still remembered as one of the best feuds in TNA Wrestling history. Angle also beat Joe’s undefeated streak which he started two years before. In his decade long TNA Wrestling career, Joe managed to win some championships in the promotion as well.

Feud with Kurt Angle

At the Lockdown event of 2008, Joe challenged Kurt Angle for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship where he finally defeated Angle to win his first and only TNA World Heavyweight title. He had been a pretty dominant world champion of the promotion but unfortunately, after dropping the title he could never win it back.

Return to WWE, NXT

He remained active in TNA Wrestling until 2015 and after that, he decided to leave the promotion. After leaving TNA Wrestling he returned to WWE and he started working in the NXT which is the development Territory of the promotion. Joe had been treated as one of the top stars of NXT and he won the NXT Championship two times in his first run in the brand.

Main Roster Success

In 2017 he made his main roster debut and he had been treated as an upper mid card in his five year long main roster career in WWE. He had a number of field attempts to win the WWE World Championships. He, however, won the WWE United States Championship two times. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was released from WWE.

Final Days in WWE

But he was one of the favorite stars of Triple H so he brought him back soon after his release. Upon returning to the promotion he returned to NXT and won the NXT Championship for the third time in his career. But this return was short lived as he was released from WWE once again in 2022 and after this release, he never returned to the promotion again.

Success in AEW

On the same year, he joined All Elite Wrestling. He had been treated as a top star in the promotion and he won multiple championships in the promotion as well. He also made his return to Ring of Honor after Tony Khan purchased the promotion. He has also won championships in Ring Of Honor upon his return to the promotion. He had also been a two times AEW TNT Champion. He is still active in the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Samoa Joe

“Intimidation is an unusual animal: it’s a lot about body language and understanding the human psyche. Knowing that usually a direct stare will crush most human souls, and that’s just the basic gist of it… The soul-crushing stare, the fatherly disappointment, mixed with a little bit of hate and rage – you’re on your way.”

“I don’t care where you go or what company you work for – and I’ve pretty much worked for them all – WWE by far is the most brutal road schedule in the world. It takes a special kind of individual to navigate that and be able to thrive in that environment. It’s a challenge that I’ve enjoyed.”

“I think the biggest thing is kind of working everywhere and working with different people that, when I did walk through the door at WWE and looked around, I didn’t really feel that out of place because every second face I looked at is somebody I’ve known for over a decade or worked with or I’ve been around in some capacity in the industry.”

“John Cena’s match with me, the one that kind of got him hired with WWE, I remember they were there to look at John, obviously. He looked great – he was like the blue-chipper – and John was a good friend of mine, so I had no problem whatsoever helping him kind of highlight and do his thing.”

“The sixth move of doom? Yeah. So John Cena went to China, took some lessons, and all of a sudden, now he’s got a bad palm strike. Listen, I’ve been traveling the world for years and I’ve been beating up people with martial arts techniques from far superior styles and techniques. So, I ain’t worried about that.”

“You never know with Punk. He is definitely somebody who does things his own way, and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be. I think no one would have predicted his move to UFC – nobody would have predicted a lot of things he does – so whatever he chooses to do, he will do what feels best in the moment.”

“My relationship with Shinsuke – I mean, he’s a tremendous guy, we’ve maintained our friendship for well over a decade, and he’s one of those incredible, rare, once-in-a-lifetime athletes whose ability transcends international border, which is something that’s not often able to be done.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Samoa Joe

Joe is active in the wrestling world for more than 24 year old and throughout his professional wrestling career, he had some top feuds with some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. One of his biggest rival was Kurt Angle and their rivalry was extremely entertaining in the prime time of TNA Wrestling. Joe lost his undefeated streak to Angle and also one his only World Heavyweight title by defeating Angle.

AJ Styles can definitely be considered as another big Rival of Joe. Their rivalry started in TNA Wrestling and they had some top matches in various occasions. Every time these two wrestlers got into the ring together they produced classics. Their rivalry even continued in WWE and they have also produced from excellent matches together in the biggest promotion of them all.

Samoa Joe Injury

Joe had been one of the top stars in the wrestling world today but he had to go through multiple big injuries throughout his career. Joe suffered a knee injury at a WWE house show in 2017 after the Summerslam event where he featured in the main event of the show. He returned to action on October 30 in an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Other Details

Joe has appeared in multiple video games including wrestling and non wrestling categories. The first wrestling video game he appeared in was TNA Impact that was released back in 2008. The first WWE video game he appeared in was WWE 2K17. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K22. Apart from wrestling games he has also appeared in some non wrestling games like Dota 2 and Game of Thrones which is a telltale series video game.

Samoa Joe Salary $800,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Samoa Joe is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a following of 959K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Samoa Joe Instagram.

Samoa Joe Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) 2CW 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) AAW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AEW 29 (80.56%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (19.44%) AIW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) APW 5 (45.45%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (54.55%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 6 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (40.00%) FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 18 (78.26%) 2 (8.70%) 3 (13.04%) IWA-MS/NWA No Limits 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 7 (50.00%) 1 (7.14%) 6 (42.86%) JAPW/ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 9 (81.82%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (18.18%) NOAH 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) NXT 73 (49.66%) 4 (2.72%) 70 (47.62%) PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 14 (63.64%) 1 (4.55%) 7 (31.82%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 97 (65.54%) 6 (4.05%) 45 (30.41%) ROH/FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 271 (58.41%) 22 (4.74%) 171 (36.85%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) UPW 19 (57.58%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (42.42%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WWE 53 (33.33%) 4 (2.52%) 102 (64.15%) WWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ZERO-ONE 12 (52.17%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (47.83%) TOTAL 649 (56.43%) 40 (3.48%) 461 (40.09%)

Samoa Joe Manager

Joe never worked with any professional manager throughout his professional wrestling career but he had been managed by various names, mostly when he worked in a tag team or a faction. When he was working as a member of the Main Event Mafia faction, he had been managed by his teammates.

FAQS

Q. When did Samoa Joe start wrestling?

A. Samoa Joe started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Samoa Joe in feet?

A. Samoa Joe is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Samoa Joe manager?

A. Samoa Joe had been managed by various names throughout his career

Q. What is current Samoa Joe song?

A. Samoa Joe uses the song ‘Coliseum Clash’ in AEW

Q. Who is Samoa Joe mother?

A. Not Known

Q. Who is Samoa Joe father?

A. Not Known

Q. Who is currently Samoa Joe girlfriend?

A. Samoa Joe is currently married to Jessica Seanoa

Q. Who is Samoa Joe brother?

A. Not Known

Q. How much is Samoa Joe worth?

A. Samoa Joe’s net worth is something around $8m

Q. How many times Samoa Joe won the NXT title?

A. Samoa Joe had been a three times NXT Champion