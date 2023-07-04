Today’s rumours on wrestling is also quite heavy and they could not be summoned in one single story. So here is second part of SWGG. In this part we will look at the reason behind pulling Brock Lesnar off from Money in the Bank, was Charlotte Flair supposed to replace a wrestler in women’s MITB match, how much Vince McMahon contributes to WWE’s creative, and more.

It was reported earlier that The Beast Incarnate was supposed to appear at Money in the Bank to continue his long running feud with Cody Rhodes. This return was rumored to take place during his or after Cody Rhodes’ match against Dominik Mysterio. Speaking of the match, it was an easy victory for Cody Rhodes.

Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore 2.0: Why Brock Lesnar Was Withdrawn From Money In The Bank, Was Charlotte Flair Supposed To Join Women’s MITB, Vince McMahon’s Contributions, And More

But surprisingly, Brock Lesnar did not show up at Money in the Bank. It left a lot of fans a little puzzled. According to reports from WrestleVotes, Brock Lesnar’s return was postponed because the show already had big plans for the returns of Drew McIntyre and the former sixteen times World Champion John Cena.

Brock, however, made his return to WWE last night during the opening segment of Monday Night RAW. Cody Rhodes interrupted Seth Rollins during his segment that opened the night and Brock came out. Cody went for Brock straight and the duo had a fight. Brock at the end left the fight. Their Summerslam is not official yet but hopefully, it is taking place.

It was rumored earlier that the former fourteen times WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would replace Zelina Vega at the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. However, reports from Fightful Select claimed that there were no serious consideration about it, and “were told there wasn’t serious consideration to that and that Charlotte’s creative has been planned for a while.”

It was reported earlier that Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year and not only he returned, he took creative control as well. It is reported by various sources that he is responsible for changing a lot of recent creative ideas which created frustration backstage.

In spite Vince McMahon’s ideas being considered outdated, Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that they have been informed by a source that he puts a lot of good input on WWE Creative as well. They wrote, “It’s not the interference itself that is the problem. It’s how and when he does it.”