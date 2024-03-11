Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Meeting Young Cancer-Survivor WWE Fan

Just a few weeks ago, Tiffany Stratton became the newest member of the SmackDown roster after wrapping up a solid run on NXT. Bringing her into the scene en route to Wrestlemania 40 certainly indicates that WWE had substantial plans for her in the busiest timetable. Her popularity is on the rise, especially after the brilliant outing at Elimination Chamber in February.

It was proved at the Australian premium live event that Tiffany Stratton already possesses a huge fanbase. It was again proved after she had a heartwarming encounter with a young fan who is a cancer survivor. The little fan was attending the show with her father and the former NXT Women’s Champion ensured that she gets to experience a wholesome moment with her idol.

Later the center of the universe also took to Twitter and posted the following caption for the video posted on WWE’s social media, “Don’t hold this against me pls, she was too cute!!!!”

💕💅🏼✨🫶🏻💞💗💓💖 don’t hold this against me pls, she was too cute!!!! https://t.co/BNsZORTKN9 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) March 9, 2024

Tiffany Stratton was supported loud by the Elimination Chamber audience

Becky Lynch ended up winning the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match but it was Tiffany Stratton who won hearts as well as support from the fans during that international PLE. She was deeply encouraged by the chants for her during the press event and throughout the event. In a digital exclusive after the show, she even wondered if louder cheers could have allowed her to clinch a win.

Previously speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Tiffany Stratton again went back to the PLE where the chants of her name from the audience before her entrance at the press conference boosted her confidence since she is a newcomer to the wrestling scene. In her comments, it was asserted that the crowd support meant so much to her,

“Going into it, I was the rookie, and I felt like nobody was really going to know who I was, so the fact that they were chanting my name before I even came out at the press conference was so reassuring for me, and I definitely left Perth with a newfound confidence.”

