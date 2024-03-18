Will Charlotte Flair Appear On March 29 Episode Of WWE Smackdown?

Charlotte Flair has been out of action from TV over the past few months due to an injury that occurred on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The extent of that injury was so severe that she eventually had to undergo surgery for that matter and consequence-wise reports further claimed that she isn’t coming back until this summer, at least.

Despite this, WWE advertised Charlotte Flair for an upcoming episode of SmackDown but now more clarification on this has arrived which offers some negative updates around it. The March 29th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, scheduled to be held at The Mohegan Sun Arena, prominently featured The Queen which led the fans to wonder whether she would actually appear at the show.

Ringside News asked a source within WWE about whether Charlotte Flair is booked for the show. They were informed that the top WWE Superstar is still out of action and there’s no chance that she is booked for the event.

It was further noted that absent Superstars are often advertised by a venue since these ads aren’t always under the direct control of the promotion. Also, several outside factors could also contribute to a Superstar being advertised despite their ongoing absence. That being said, the 14-time women’s champion not coming back on the Good Friday edition of Smackdown.

Charlotte Flair got injured in early December episode of Smackdown

On the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she ruptured her knees to cause the injury.

As more details continue to emerge regarding the injury situation. After it was revealed that Charlotte Flair is likely dealing with a torn ACL, follow-up reports from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former champion possibly cracked her neck.