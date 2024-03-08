Wrestlemania 41: Host City Of Biggest WWE PLE In 2025 Again Teased

There have been numerous speculations over the host city of Wrestlemania 41 for a long time and the city of Minneapolis has emerged to be the host of the same. Last month an otherwise report brought Las Vegas to the conversation but now the original choice is back as the front-runner following the recent developments.

Minnesota House Bill 3934 was introduced on February 19th, and it hinted at a significant sporting event coming to the state. While officials were unable to disclose the details at the time, it was mentioned during the discussion that another major event, potentially WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon since it would provide an economic impact similar to that of the Super Bowl,

“We have a third event that we are almost ready to announce and I hoped that we could announce it today but we can’t quite yet but we will be sharing that in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second only to the Super Bowl.”

The Wrestlemania 41 location was originally revealed last summer

As mentioned first by Fightful Select back in last year’s summer, Minneapolis, Minnesota was always reported to be the prime contender to host WrestleMania 41, with the US Bank Stadium likely serving to be the venue for the occasion. It was also noted back then that WWE could possibly arrange a retirement match for Brock Lesnar on that night given it’s his home state.

Then in February of this year, the reports from the Vital Vegas account affirmed that WrestleMania 41 could be making a triumphant comeback to Las Vegas, Nevada, next year. Traditionally, WrestleMania host cities are unveiled during the ongoing year’s edition, fueling expectations that the confirmation should come during the upcoming WrestleMania 40 festivities on April 6-7.

However, under the umbrella of Endeavor, WWE’s approach appears to prioritize innovation over tradition, according to the reports of PWInsider. The new management is seemingly ready to explore new locations and opportunities for growth which is evident regarding the schedule they have published for the PLEs scheduled for 2024.

