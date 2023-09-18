SportzWiki Logo
WWE RAW

Ex WWE Diva Confirms Her Return To Action During 2023 Fall
Ex WWE Diva Confirms Her Return To Action During 2023 Fall

Sep 18, 2023, 2:20 PM

WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024
WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024

Sep 18, 2023, 1:53 PM

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

Sep 16, 2023, 2:16 PM

WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition
WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

Sep 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star
The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

Sep 15, 2023, 6:45 PM

Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023
Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023

Sep 15, 2023, 2:28 PM

WWE Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Titles Very Soon In Late 2023?
WWE Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Titles Very Soon In Late 2023?

Sep 15, 2023, 2:15 PM

WWE’s Seth Rollins Claims Number-One Spot In PWI 500 List For 2023
WWE’s Seth Rollins Claims Number-One Spot In PWI 500 List For 2023

Sep 15, 2023, 2:04 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns To Miss First WWE PLE Of Next Year?
Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns To Miss First WWE PLE Of Next Year?

Sep 15, 2023, 1:39 PM

Plans For Becky Lynch After Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion
Plans For Becky Lynch After Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion

Sep 14, 2023, 2:00 PM

Royal Rumble 2024 Date And Location Officially Announced By WWE
Royal Rumble 2024 Date And Location Officially Announced By WWE

Sep 14, 2023, 12:27 PM

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Hints At Pro-Wrestling Return In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Hints At Pro-Wrestling Return In 2023

Sep 14, 2023, 12:14 PM

Ex WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Announces Birth Of Twin Babies With Her Husband
Ex WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Announces Birth Of Twin Babies With Her Husband

Sep 13, 2023, 2:27 PM

“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT
“Look At Us, Controlling The Business,” Becky Lynch After Title Win On WWE NXT

Sep 13, 2023, 2:04 PM

Becky Lynch Wins Maiden WWE NXT Women’s Title On September 12 Episode
Becky Lynch Wins Maiden WWE NXT Women’s Title On September 12 Episode

Sep 13, 2023, 11:10 AM

WWE NXT Results (12/09/23): Becky Lynch Returns For A Title Match
WWE NXT Results (12/09/23): Becky Lynch Returns For A Title Match

Sep 13, 2023, 11:01 AM

WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss
WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

Sep 12, 2023, 2:10 PM

WWE NXT: Spoiler On A New Champion Crowning On September 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Spoiler On A New Champion Crowning On September 12 Episode

Sep 12, 2023, 2:02 PM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India
Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

Sep 12, 2023, 1:55 PM

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode
WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Sep 12, 2023, 11:42 AM

WWE Raw September 11 Episode Officially Ends Vince McMahon Era
WWE Raw September 11 Episode Officially Ends Vince McMahon Era

Sep 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode
Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Sep 12, 2023, 11:29 AM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period
WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period

Sep 11, 2023, 12:10 PM

WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria, Six-Man Tag Team Match And More Added To September 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Lyra Valkyria, Six-Man Tag Team Match And More Added To September 12 Episode

Sep 11, 2023, 12:03 PM

WWE Smackdown: Reason Edge Was Placed On Updated 2023 Intro
WWE Smackdown: Reason Edge Was Placed On Updated 2023 Intro

Sep 11, 2023, 11:57 AM

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Reportedly Checked Up Injured Arm For A Return
WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Reportedly Checked Up Injured Arm For A Return

Sep 11, 2023, 11:52 AM

Tiffany Stratton Touted “To Be A Superstar In The WWE” In The Near Future
Tiffany Stratton Touted “To Be A Superstar In The WWE” In The Near Future

Sep 9, 2023, 5:36 PM

WWE NXT: Reason Becky Lynch Main-Eventing September 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Reason Becky Lynch Main-Eventing September 12 Episode

Sep 9, 2023, 5:27 PM

“I Deserve This Championship,” Bombshell WWE Superstar On Winning Title In 2023
“I Deserve This Championship,” Bombshell WWE Superstar On Winning Title In 2023

Sep 9, 2023, 5:16 PM

“I Was Always On The Chopping Block,” Becky Lynch Details On Her WWE NXT Days
“I Was Always On The Chopping Block,” Becky Lynch Details On Her WWE NXT Days

Sep 9, 2023, 5:06 PM

“But Then He Pulls His Pants Down,” WWE’s Nikki Bella Revisits Horrifying One-Night-Stand
“But Then He Pulls His Pants Down,” WWE’s Nikki Bella Revisits Horrifying One-Night-Stand

Sep 9, 2023, 4:58 PM

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023: The Great Khali Challenged Roman Reigns To A Match
WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023: The Great Khali Challenged Roman Reigns To A Match

Sep 9, 2023, 1:54 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Superstar To Stick Around Until The Biggest 2024 PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Superstar To Stick Around Until The Biggest 2024 PLE?

Sep 9, 2023, 1:48 PM

John Cena Named Roman Reigns THE GOAT Before 2023 WWE India Live Event
John Cena Named Roman Reigns THE GOAT Before 2023 WWE India Live Event

Sep 9, 2023, 1:42 PM

“You Never Know What The Future Holds For Drew In Bollywood,” Top WWE Star On Doing Hindi Movies
“You Never Know What The Future Holds For Drew In Bollywood,” Top WWE Star On Doing Hindi Movies

Sep 9, 2023, 1:36 PM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena Leaves Emotional Message For Indian WWE Fans
Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena Leaves Emotional Message For Indian WWE Fans

Sep 9, 2023, 11:27 AM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: Natalya “Grateful” For Competing Twice At WWE India Event
Superstar Spectacle 2023: Natalya “Grateful” For Competing Twice At WWE India Event

Sep 9, 2023, 11:20 AM

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Results And Highlights: September 8, 2023
WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Results And Highlights: September 8, 2023

Sep 9, 2023, 11:14 AM

Top 10 WWE Superstars Revealed With Most Followers On Instagram
Top 10 WWE Superstars Revealed With Most Followers On Instagram

Sep 8, 2023, 6:26 PM

Rumor Killer On Ronda Rousey’s Return To Octagon For UFC 300
Rumor Killer On Ronda Rousey’s Return To Octagon For UFC 300

Sep 8, 2023, 6:09 PM

Why Brock Lesnar Asked Out Of Match Against Top WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 39
Why Brock Lesnar Asked Out Of Match Against Top WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 39

Sep 8, 2023, 6:02 PM

Roman Reigns Set 2 Latest Records With Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign
Roman Reigns Set 2 Latest Records With Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign

Sep 8, 2023, 5:42 PM

WWE Raw: Cathy Kelley Once Got Accidentally Exposed While Playing Golf
WWE Raw: Cathy Kelley Once Got Accidentally Exposed While Playing Golf

Sep 8, 2023, 5:35 PM

“I’m One Of The Fastest-Rising Stars In This Company,” WWE NXT Star Makes Bold Claim
“I’m One Of The Fastest-Rising Stars In This Company,” WWE NXT Star Makes Bold Claim

Sep 8, 2023, 2:10 PM

Ex WWE Superstar’s Private Non-PG Content Leaked On The Internet?
Ex WWE Superstar’s Private Non-PG Content Leaked On The Internet?

Sep 8, 2023, 2:02 PM

Top WWE Raw Superstar’s Contract Possibly Set To Expire In Early 2024
Top WWE Raw Superstar’s Contract Possibly Set To Expire In Early 2024

Sep 8, 2023, 1:49 PM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: Spoiler On Former World Championship’s Return At WWE India Event
Superstar Spectacle 2023: Spoiler On Former World Championship’s Return At WWE India Event

Sep 8, 2023, 1:44 PM

WWE Raw: Spoiler On A Surprising New World Heavyweight Champion In 2023
WWE Raw: Spoiler On A Surprising New World Heavyweight Champion In 2023

Sep 8, 2023, 1:38 PM

FAQs for WWE RAW: Q. In which year, WWE RAW aired for the first time? A. RAW aired for the first time 1993. Q. What is the current World Championship of RAW? A. World Heavyweight Championship of RAW and it is currently held by Seth Rollins Q. What was the main event of the first ever RAW from 1993? A. The Undertaker vs. Damien Demento was the first RAW main event Q. In which year, WWE hold the first ever WWE Draft on RAW? A. It was held back in 2002 Q. What is signature color of WWE RAW? A. The signature color of RAW is Red.  
