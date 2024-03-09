WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton Retains Winning Streak On March 8 Episode

With the arrival of Tiffany Stratton on the main roster, a new time is upon us on WWE Smackdown and it’s Tiffy time. The former NXT Women’s champion is a busy-bee on Instagram as she keeps on posting some smashing pictures to enlarge her fanbase. But at the same time, she’s also putting up efforts to make her presence felt in the women’s locker room as the future star power.

Despite coming up short of winning the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber matchup, Tiffany Stratton delivered a standout performance at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. She was also the one to have picked up the first elimination during the bout in the form of Naomi. This led to a singles showdown on Smackdown, last week where the former Buff Barbie Doll of the WWE upstaged the former Smackdown Women’s champion.

WWE Smackdown: Grudge Match And Big Return Set For March 15 Episode

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin on the March 8 episode

This week on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton went up against Michin’ Mia Yim. The former was quick to send Michin’ crashing into adjacent top turnbuckles, then delivering a handspring elbow into the corner and following it up with a double stomp.

Michin tried to put up some offenses but her rival was quick to counter with an Alabama Slam and follow it up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win. With this, her ongoing winning streak on Smackdown continues where she has secured three wins on the weekly WWE Friday night programming since entering the scene after Royal Rumble.

WWE’s Maxxine Dupri Shares Birthday With Kane’s Infamous May 19 Date

While speaking to last week’s SmackDown LowDown, Tiffany Stratton was clearly happy over securing big wins since coming on the blue brand. She expressed her excitement, declaring her undefeated status, and further aimed to eventually become the greatest of all time,

“Kayla, I told everyone from the very beginning that they were going to remember me. And look at me now. I am Miss Undefeated and on my way to becoming the greatest of all time, because that is what the center of the universe does. Do you happen to know the time? It’s Tiffy Time. Toodles.”

As you can see, Tiffany Stratton is clearly beaming with confidence which was further boosted after the insane support she received at Elimination Chamber PLE in late February.