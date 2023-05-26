Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Home
/
Boxing-2
Boxing News
Amit Pangal clinches gold at Asian Boxing Championships
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Panghal leads six Indians into finals of Asian boxing meet
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
India ensured of four medals at Asian Boxing
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Five Indian pugilists enter Asian Boxing quarters
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Shiva makes winning start; Lovlina, Deepak in quarters
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Indian boxers dominate Asian Championship
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Challenging task to play in new category: Amit Panghal
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom’s absence an opportunity for others: Qamar
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Pinki, Sakshi ensure two more medals at Boxing WC
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
World boxing chief Rahimov resigns
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
HC pulls up CBI for delaying probe into wrestler’s complaint
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
BFI only governing body for Indian boxing, says Delhi High Court
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
HC bars IABF from using ‘India’ or ‘Indian’ in name
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
PokerBaazi Hosts Welfare Event for Underprivileged Children with Vijender Singh
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Sakshi aims to silence critics
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Focus only on Olympic medal: Bajrang
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
US airport to be renamed after boxing legend Muhammad Ali
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Punjab pugilists dominate Day 2 of 3rd women’s nationals
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
List of Players Fastest To 9000 ODI Runs
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
‘Kesari Nandan’ will inspire younger generation, says Mary Kom
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
After record 6th world title, Mary Kom determined to win Olympic gold
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Boxer Saroj advances at junior nationals
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Promising youngsters surface in junior national boxing
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
2nd Junior boxing Nationals from Wednesday
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom extends management contract with IOS
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Indian film industry hails ‘magnificent’ Mary Kom
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
President, PM lead congratulatory messages for ‘Magnificent’ Mary
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Magnificent Mary clinches record 6th World Championship gold
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Boxer Sonia enters World Championship final; Simranjit settles for bronze
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom, Lovlina to lead Indian charge on day 1 of boxing Worlds semis
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
After Asiad low, Indian women’s boxing on a high at world c’ships
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
For accusing judges of corruption, AIBA withdraws former world champ’s accreditation
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
‘Magnificent Mary’ in semis, assured of 7th medal at World Championships
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Sonia, Pinki, Simranjeet in quarters; Saweety knocked out of boxing Worlds
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Sonia enters quarterfinals, Saweety bows out in women’s world boxing
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Former world champ calls judges corrupt after close loss to Indian youngster
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom in quarters, Sarita out of women’s boxing Worlds
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Women’s boxing worlds: Debutant Manisha stuns title contender
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Favourites prevail on 1st day of women’s boxing worlds
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom, Sarita spearhead Indian challenge at women’s boxing Worlds
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom eyes historic sixth gold as World Championship begins Thursday
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
BFI President Ajay Singh to contest for position in world boxing body’s EC
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
World Boxing Council convention kicks off
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Boxing federation to host AIBA 2-star coaches course from October 20
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Mary Kom’s trainer Chhote Lal Yadav now 2-star AIBA coach
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Simranjit wins gold, Pinki settles for silver in Turkey
May 26, 2023, 4:02 PM
Gold for Mary Kom, Manisha gets silver in Polish boxing tourney
May 26, 2023, 4:03 PM
Sarita, Mary Kom in semis, assured of medals at Polish boxing tourney
May 26, 2023, 4:03 PM
1
2
...
5
Next
Latest boxing-2 News
Boxing is a martial art and combat sport in which two people wearing protective gloves throw punches at each other for a predetermined set of time in a boxing ring.
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us